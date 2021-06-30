Congress must act on plight of wild horses
Congratulations to The Daily Sentinel for printing Kathleen Parker’s op-ed on the plight of America’s wild horses and burros on June 27.
This was a welcome change from the usual “happy face” stories on wild horses that the Sentinel publishes in spite of the on going inhumane treatment of these iconic animals.
Parker’s column does not pull any punches and describes the flawed management practices of the Bureau of Land Management, the failed adoption programs run by BLM, the inhumane helicopter roundups, the cattlemen’s unexplainable control/influence over public grazing and the devastating end of life that many of these horses and burros experience.
Parker states that “Congress can’t act soon enough” and she is right. We all should be appalled at what is going on and demand that Congress rein in the BLM and only fund wild horse and burro programs that are humane. Visit the American Wild Horse Campaign online to see how you can help.
MIKE STOLLE
Fruita
Hospitals should require that all workers be vaccinated
I would like to know if I contact COVID through an unvaccinated employee at a local hospital, are they liable for negligence?
May I request that no unvaccinated employee come near me? A hospital should require that all employees be vaccinated, except if there is an actual medical reason not to be vaccinated.
I shouldn’t have to be worried about contracting a highly contagious disease at a hospital because of some people’s ignorance. I truly would love an answer from our local hospitals.
JENNIFER NICOLLE-BOWDEN
Grand Junction
Could the Florida condo tragedy happen here?
I am curious to find out if the city of Grand Junction or Mesa County has decided to go and inspect Horizon Towers in view of what happened in Florida a few days ago. It has been rumored for many years that Horizon Towers is basically falling apart in different areas and has not been properly maintained over the decades.
I would hope the appropriate building inspectors would go out there and inspect that building from the bottom to the top.
JANIE WILKEY
Grand Junction
Now is a great time to declare independence from meat
The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Independence Day, let’s declare our independence from the meat industry and their barbecue bugs! Let’s welcome the convenient, delicious, healthful, ecofriendly, compassionate plant-based meats and dairy foods into our kitchens!
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
We’re falling short of standard we set for democracy
Soon, we will arrive at the great patriotic day in July, with hopefully a sigh of relief.
But I have news for the mayors, parade organizers, country singers, veterans, political candidates, and chamber of commerce gurus who will once again be crowing loudly about “our democracy.”
Every real democracy passes out land to families, publishes and sticks to a written law, and requires civic and science education of the youth. Democracy must have an independent judiciary, term limits, and supremacy of the legislative branch.
Democracy curbs luxury, bans special privileges for the rich, and focuses heavily on public health. Democracy protects local decision-making power, uses impeachment to rein in would-be dictators, and requires citizen oversight of government.
Oh, and yes, democracy establishes broad voting rights among the people and insists on equal justice for all.
In actual fact, we are doing exceedingly poorly on virtually everything except praising ourselves.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah