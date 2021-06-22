Shame on our cavalier attitude toward vulnerable
The James Burkey article from Sunday, illuminating the fact that seven fully vaccinated people have died in Mesa County (population around 154,100) while only 671 have died nationally (population around 331 million) does not surprise me. But it horrifies me.
The news of these deaths says they “were older and had underlying health conditions.” This phrase has become code for “people that don’t matter.”
Shame on our county commissioners and other local government, institutions and decision-makers. While accommodating their conservative political constituents (read: donors) and tiptoeing around the political realities (read: cults) of this county, they have failed to protect our lives. It is time for some old-fashioned, Old West courage and character. Remember that? Otherwise, perhaps in their failure we will be the place to breed a new variant, one that kills babies, or one that kills many, many more people. Maybe it will be named for them and us.
MARGE FOX
Grand Junction
God didn’t write the Bible and humans excluded some things
Please stop calling the Bible the “The Word of God.” As a former indoctrinated Christian, I can tell you this is patently absurd, EVEN if you embrace the Bible.
For the most part, the names of the books of the Bible are usually the author. In other cases, if it’s a letter, it was written to whoever is referenced in the title. An exception would be Moses, who wrote Genesis from passed-down verbal history.
Thousands of years past...
The Christian reformer Martin Luther wanted clarity, one which gospels/books of the Bible were “truly” inspired, and which of them should be excluded. This is known as the Council of Trent 1546. These rejected books which are called The Apocrypha, consisted of Greek versions of the Old Testament, which are not included in the Hebrew Bible (The Apocrypha) the Dead Sea Scrolls discovered in 1946, and the Nag Hammadi library, a collection of early Christian texts discovered in Northern Egypt in 1945, several of which appear to scholars to be inspired if not written by Jesus Christ. Both of these texts have received little to no acknowledegment by the church, let alone causing addition to the text.
The actions taken during the Council of Trent were based on the votes of “respected clergy.” Sounds objective...
The Apocrypha has become a slur in the Christianity which refers to an inferior, or a lesser gospel. However when a Bible translation was commissioned by the king, the Apocrypha was still required to be printed with the King James Bible (since it wasn’t the Lutheran church, it was the church of England). Since 1611, the King James Version has become the standard used by most if not all protestants, while excluding the The Apocrypha, and the new found books, referenced above.
Just to be clear, the only text God ever wrote was written on stone (The Ten Commandments). Not even one book was written by God.
Do your own research, don’t trust me.
AMIR ZAL
Grand Junction
Say what you will about Boebert, but the majority elected her
The people who attack Rep. Lauren Boebert, like the lady in Carbondale and others do, think they are the only ones who deserve to have their ideals represented by her. That’s the leftist way, isn’t it?
Well, guess what? Boebert got more votes than her opponent and she is representing the MAJORITY of District 3 voters who have had enough leftist representation! Eagle and Garfield counties have been turned blue by outsiders moving in. And the crime is that they bring their blue way with them! WE’VE HAD ENOUGH OF THAT!
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction