We gain perspective from diversity of views
Whatever happens to the BLM headquarters, one thing is clear after reading Sunday’s Sentinel. There can’t be a better local newspaper in the country at covering public lands issues in all their dimensions.
Dennis Webb’s reporting is always outstanding, but this edition’s combination of news, opinion, and letters highlights the diverse ways we gain perspective on complex matters that affect our lives here.
Subscription cancellers to the contrary, readers are exposed to a range of thoughtful, literate, and fact-based views, further informed by real world experience. A stellar example: Christine Jauhola’s letter on why BLM headquarters belong in D.C., despite the obvious benefits to our community. A few months ago, I wrote a letter contesting what I thought was a boosterish editorial on the subject. But Jauhola’s letter was so much better — her argument balanced and grounded by her experience as a BLM group manager.
We are fortunate to have so many engaged people like her who find space in this newspaper. Regular columnists like Jim Spehar and Greg Walcher. Guest columnists including Bruce Noble and Jim Cagney. Writers on the Range. Farmers, ranchers, outfitters and river guides. Academics at CMU, retirees with experience elsewhere. Advocacy groups, public officials, and lobbyists. The list is long.
If you are reading this and not a subscriber, consider honestly what this newspaper is worth to all of us, whether we agree or not.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
Our current COVID-19 surge: ‘It didn’t have to be this way’
We are just six weeks away from the start of another school year, and our COVID positivity rate is now well over 5%. Some of our local doctors have said in a letter published recently that because of Mesa County’s low vaccination rate (lower than Mississippi), our hospitals are now straining to keep up. They are begging residents to get vaccinated.
I understand some have personal reservations about getting vaccinated. But incongruent to that reasoning is the county’s decision to lift all restrictions before we reached a reasonable percentage of community protection. (We have the lowest vaccination rate in Colorado among counties of our size.)
That’s the saddest part of all this.
It would have been so simple just to hold off awhile on removing the restrictions, like wearing a mask. It’s such a very minor inconvenience to protect the health of each other. Now I see very few of them out there.
Whatever situation emerges as a result of tossing the foothold of prevention we succeeded in achieving earlier this year, we should remember that it really didn’t have to be this way.
PAULA M. ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Survivors of polio epidemic understand value of vaccines
The bizarre lack of knowledge and conscience displayed by the group before the Mesa County commissioners and their desire to “do as we please” regarding COVID vaccinations was stunning.
They threatened a “Holy War” (on whom?) They might be interested to know that the director of the National Institute of Health, the epidemiologist who is driving this vaccine bus, is a devout Evangelical Christian (look it up). Then they quote Ecclesiastes apparently without realizing all the heroes of the Old Testament were Jews. And a “Civil War?” Is the idolatry of the gun threatened by vaccinations?
Since at least 1950 brave test subjects made it possible for vaccinations to save more lives than anyone can imagine. These folks have dismissed the thousands of people who bravely tested the current vaccines during 2020.
They apparently don’t know they are alive and healthy today because of such experiments. They would learn a lot by strolling through some of the old local cemeteries to count the children and young people who died — many without the advances we should appreciate. Typhoid, diphtheria, smallpox, measles, mumps and chickenpox, most of which, if survived, caused lingering problems.
We, who experienced the polio epidemic remember lining up for shots or sugar cubes doused with vaccine just to avoid the dreaded Iron Lung (the early ventilator) that encased victims in an iron coffin forcing their paralyzed lungs to breathe. Many Polio survivors died from lasting problems. Polio even escaped its victims and entered water sources. Swimming was a major fear.
No one knows yet what kinds of problems COVID survivors might develop. Over 600,000 people have lost their freedom to do as they please, largely because of delayed action in 2020. This group’s fantasies about COVID can kill people as a result.
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction