Boebert is right to draw attention to U.S. border
A recent (June 13) letter writer complained loudly about Rep. Lauren Boebert’s visit to the disaster area now commonly known as the Southern Border Invasion Zone. Objections were lodged as to Boebert’s mere presence there, as well as her “prancing around” with a cardboard cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Also objectionable was (get ready, here it comes right out of the playbook) Boebert’s UNSUBSTANTIATED statement about “children given over to the cartel.”
Stop the music! Rewind and start over in slow-mo.
Boebert is a duly elected member of the U. S. House of Representatives. As such, matters of urgent, current national concern are legitimate items for her attention, much more so than, for example, the letter writer’s hand-wringing distress over pine trees killed by beetle infestations abetted by decades of bureaucratic forest mismanagement.
The shameful reality is that the Democrat-controlled Congress and executive branch openly support this massive invasion — yes, invasion, of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens — yes, illegal, and yes, aliens. Those are the official federal immigration law terms, political correctness (i.e., mind control) be damned.
The cardboard cutout of Harris was a mocking caricature of her glaring absence, as if she is afraid to even show her face at the scene of the crime for which she and her cohorts bear responsibility.
Finally, the letter writer’s wildly naïve assertion regarding the so-called undocumented involvement of cartels trafficking in children would be laughable on its face if it weren’t so tragic in fact. How else do the unaccompanied minors make it from Central America to the Rio Grande? By showing their local library cards for safe passage and free room, board and medical care? Borrowing one of Joe Biden’s immortal philosophical gems, “Come-on, man!”
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Don’t let the ‘woke’ keep you from prideful July 4 celebration
We can only imagine what it’s like to live in an inner city with all the crime and gun violence. It’s the worst in Democrat-run cities like Chicago where they have the strictest gun control laws. Democrats don’t get it; criminals don’t obey gun laws. To win the votes of the “woke,” Democrats demonized and defunded the police. Crime has skyrocketed. More Black lives lost.
The Jan. 6 riot was well documented on video. Believe your own eyes. We don’t need more political theater. Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have the nerve to say this was as bad as 9/11. Comparing Jan. 6 to 9/11 is an insult to the thousands of 9/11 victims. They are using Jan. 6 to divert attention from their failures, like the spikes in crime and inflation. Results do matter.
To help Blacks, city officials must provide safe neighborhoods and good schools. Even with affirmative action, Blacks can’t get good jobs if they can’t read or write very well. President Biden proudly supports the teachers’ unions in the cities who have the worst schools. The “woke” don’t want you to be reminded that our country provides more opportunities to advance yourself than in any other country.
Swing voters, trapped in the fog of COVID-19, voted for normalcy. What they got was cancel culture. Most Americans love our country. With COVID-19 coming under control, it’s time to live our lives freely again. Don’t let the “woke” keep you down. This 4th of July, celebrate and be proud of our country.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Civil liberties do not extend to things that can harm others
I was more than a little distressed to read in the Sentinel June 22 edition that a minority group of anti-vaxers is continuing to hound the county commissioners claiming their civil liberties are being violated in regard to such issues as wearing a mask.
Did these people sleep through their civics classes in school? Clearly they do not understand anything about their constitutional rights. One’s civil liberties do NOT extend to acts endangering others. If you are of legal age, you have a right to buy a case of beer, bring it into your own home, and drink every last can of that case if you want. You do NOT have a legal right to then get behind the wheel of a car and drive on public roads endangering others. If you wish to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day, you have a right to endanger your own life in doing so. You do NOT have a legal right to flick your lit cigarette butt into dry grass starting a wildfire. The wearing of masks is not just about protecting the wearer but is also about protecting others from being exposed. If you wish to claim you have a right to expose yourself to this deadly virus then by all means feel free to do so in the privacy of your own home, but you do not have a right to then spread it to others in public nor to have your children spread it to others in school.
Thankfully, our county commissioners seem to be well aware that this vocal minority does not speak for the sane-minded citizens of this county.
KATIE KIERSTEAD
Fruita