Stop the blame game, no one group caused inflation
I’m writing in to respond to Steve Menzies who blames Biden and the Democrats for inflation in the March 23 letters.
Like most things, I believe it is important to define what we’re talking about and understand its causes.
Merriam-Webster defines inflation, when it comes to the economy, “as a continuing rise in the general price level usually attributed to an increase in the volume of money and credit relative to available goods and services,” meaning stuff costs more.
So what causes inflation? The two causes of inflation are an increase in the demand for goods and services, e.g.; a “demand-pull,” and an increase in the cost to produce goods and services e.g.; a “cost-push,” and just to head off any arguments, extra cash in the economy like a stimulus bill or tax cut falls under the demand-pull category.
Now that we know what inflation actually is and what causes it let’s look at our current situation.
First, COVID, a pandemic that severely curbed the buying of products and the use of many services for years. In response, many companies slowed down the creation of products and reduced the availability of services.
Second, now that we are moving beyond COVID, rightly or wrongly, more and more people are buying products and using services. This causes a rise in demand (demand-pull) and prices consumers pay go up.
Third, many people decided to retire during COVID, so now there are fewer people in the workforce. In fact, it is believed that we are at “full employment.” This means that companies are forced to pay more to find people willing to work for them. This drives up the cost of producing goods and providing services (cost-push) and prices consumers pay goes up.
So who’s to blame? The Republicans for their multi-trillion-dollar tax cuts or two rounds of emergency COVID relief? The Democrats for their COVID relief, or massive federal budget? The 20 year War on Terror, climate-driven disasters, COVID? The answer is no one person, party or event is to blame.
We are coming out of a pandemic, which isn’t over, new variants will still creep upon us. We are watching a former superpower trying to reclaim what they lost nearly 30 years ago. We are still arguing about who is responsible for climate change. We forget we live in a global village, connected to everyone and everything through the internet, the economy, the environment.
So what can we do? Stop the blame game and understand how we got here. Support those in our communities that are less fortunate and stop listening to people that want to divide us from each other.
GREGORY FOSTER
Grand Junction
Putting more cash into the economy isn’t the answer
I find it very interesting to see how Democrats in states across the country, as well as in Washington are rushing to send “gas” or “inflation” cash payments to their flocks to help them weather the crisis, which they created— not Trump/Putin as they claim. They even intend to send gas money to those owning electric vehicles or no vehicle at all.
My first question is where is this money coming from, although the answer is obvious — either our pockets or the government printing presses. Secondly, by infusing more money into circulation won’t the rate of inflation increase even faster? It’s like a dog chasing its tail. Yes, inflation is painful, especially to those at the lower end of the economic spectrum, but this simplistic solution is foolish.
It’s past time to regain our energy independence and increase oil and gas production.
STEVE LEANE
Grand Junction
Clean power is the way we get energy independence
Common sense sums up the Daily Sentinel’s March 13 opinion piece, “Clean energy transition would end Russia’s geopolitical hold.” Our dependence on fossil fuels hampers our ability to respond to Russia’s attacks. Our dependence also hampers our economy. Extreme weather events (think more frequent droughts, wildfires and hurricanes), exacerbated by growing greenhouse gas emissions, become more and more expensive to mitigate, control and recover from.
The answer to gaining energy independence is not to continually increase our supply of fossil fuels, although the oil companies would like us to believe that “drill baby drill” solves all woes. Affordable, and abundant clean energy fuels a healthy and stable economy and political world now, and in the future.
Thank you to all our elected officials who are working to address our growing climate problem by placing a fee on carbon pollution. We need to accelerate the clean energy transition by using smart price signals that make the right choice also the least expensive choice. May our political representatives support climate pricing policy that supports a healthy economy and a healthy world.
SUSAN ATKINSON
Durango
