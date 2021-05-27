We must act to prevent future pandemics
As we see hospitalizations and deaths rise in Mesa County due to COVID-19, I’d like to bring attention to the fact that future pandemics like this can be prevented if we take action.
More than 500,000 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19, and over 3 million people have died worldwide. COVID-19 will have an especially devastating impact on the world’s poor. In fact, we stand to lose the progress that has been made to bring people out of poverty in developing countries if we do not address COVID-19 and future pandemics. For example, COVID-19 has halted progress made in treating things like HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis.
The Global Health Security Act is a key step in helping prevent future pandemics. This piece of legislation will increase the U.S’s efforts in preparing and preventing future pandemics. I’m volunteering for a nonprofit called The Borgen Project. Their main mission is to end global poverty. They support this legislation and I encourage other people in our community to contact their congressional leaders to support this as well.
I urge Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to support The Global Health Security Act to help prevent future pandemics like COVID-19.
PRESTON TURNER
Grand Junction
Blackouts are unacceptable
The blackout on Sunday night illuminated the poor state of infrastructure in the Grand Valley. We NEED to focus on making our local infrastructure more secure and robust. A single point of failure should not leave 23,000 residents without power. Simply unacceptable.
JOHN MADISON
Grand Junction
Plunge won’t benefit enough people to be considered ‘special’
Thank you for the article about the Palisade Plunge. From the description in the article citing “extreme exposure recommended only for experienced riders“ and from first-hand accounts, the Palisade Plunge will be a highly technical trail for elite mountain bikers with expensive gear. I can’t imagine this single trail creating any momentum for making mountain biking more popular or more accessible in Grand Valley. I can only imagine the community impact if just a fraction of the money and effort that went into building this exclusive trail would’ve gone into creating urban mountain bike trails, a mountain bike terrain park downtown Grand Junction, or a few proper biking lanes on the popular routes in town.
The Palisade Plunge might benefit a few businesses in Palisade, but that’s not enough to hype this project as “something special for the community” because it is not. I hope that no grants or other public money were used for the Palisade Plunge as it will serve a narrow group of mountain bikers with little impact on the quality of life of the Grand Valley residents.
MARTIN WIESIOLEK
Grand Junction
Malice, ignorance or both?
I read Betsy Tutchton’s Sunday letter to the editor in which she condemned Michelle Obama for advocating racial equality.
My father’s words came to mind. “Never attribute to malice what can be explained by ignorance.” In Ms. Tutchton’s case, are both malice and ignorance in play?
BOB RICKETTS
Grand Junction