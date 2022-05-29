Accountability, deterrence prevent bad behavior
We have a problem and a gross misunderstanding of the problem. I ache for the families of the victims in Uvalde, Texas. They are the victims of evil. We have become a society in which we have taught our children that there are no repercussions for bad behavior. We have turned away from religious teaching when thoughtful reasoning makes it obvious civilization needs religion far more than religion needs civilization.
There was a time when most people were taught not only to treat others as you wanted to be treated, but also that there would be an ultimate judgment if you did not. When one truly acts to love your neighbor, evil is defeated and when on believes there will be a final judgment, evil is deterred.
To expect a child who has never had consequences for bad behavior to become a responsible adult is foolish. Children who torture animals will grow up to bully and harm humans. That isn’t a theory, it simply is. Expecting criminal activity to reduce by defunding the police is idiocy. No one intent on committing an act of evil will ever be deterred by a “Guns Free Zone” sign.
What we need to do is ensure criminal activity results in swift and certain repercussions. The best way to prevent bad behavior in adults is to teach and deliver accountability when they are children. The problem is in the heart and attitude of those committing evil acts, not their tools. The solution is accountability and consistency beginning at an early age. Police response is most useful as deterrence and thus dependent on court action, because when seconds count they are only minutes away. I do not love my guns. I love my family. Evil exists. It makes no sense to deprive law abiding citizens the means of self-defense, and yes I will demand the opportunity to protect those I love with the most efficient means possible and for now that’s a firearm.
KEN BROWNLEE
Grand Junction
Why open primaries are needed and not unethical
I feel I must respond to the letter published on May 19 written by Kathy McCarney concerning open primaries. I did not vote for open primaries because I didn’t understand the need. Unaffiliated voters have always been able to have their voices heard by voting in the general election in November. If they wished to vote in the primary election, they merely needed to affiliate with one of the parties to receive that party’s ballot. In the open primary where all unaffiliated voters receive both ballots they still may only vote one party’s ballot. The other one goes in the trash. What a waste of paper and printing.
Most of my life I was a registered Republican and participated in caucuses, county assemblies and state conventions. Occasionally I voted for a Democrat in the general election because I preferred that person over the Republican candidate for various reasons. Several years ago a Democrat whom I liked very much was running for Congress and I preferred him over his Democratic challenger or any of the Republicans so I easily changed my affiliation to Democrat so I could vote for him in that primary election. I had for some time had concerns about the Republican party platform so I didn’t change my affiliation back to Republican. I decided to remain a Democrat until a few weeks ago when I changed to unaffiliated so that I could receive both primary ballots in the upcoming election.
To get back to McCarney’s letter, she asks if Democrats are afraid of the Republicans. The answer is yes. I for one am very afraid of two of the candidates who will be on the Republican ballot. The circumstances in Mesa County are so dire that I will voting against these two candidates and I have encouraged some friends to do the same. It doesn’t matter whether we have open primaries or not, I would have merely changed my affiliation to Republican to get my hands on a Republican ballot. McCarney thinks this is unethical behavior, but I think that ethics went out the window when Republicans voted Donald Trump to be president.
SHARON HANCOCK
Clifton
Voting in primary elections is a duty, not fraudulent
I was stunned that Kathy McCarney would consider a party affiliation switch before a primary election to be either election fraud or unethical.
The Heritage Foundation website lists nine examples of election fraud, but does not mention the party affiliation switch. Current conditions favor a Republican candidate winning in the 3rd Congressional District. I believe that all voters in District 3 should have a voice in selecting that candidate.
Regardless of party affiliation, legal participation in our elections is neither fraudulent nor unethical, but rather the duty of all citizens. Perhaps that is the intent of the law.
JOAN HABERKORN
Grand Junction
