Giving thanks to those who helped out
The valley seems to be awash in a lot of negativity lately, so I want to hopefully tone it down a bit by giving a much-deserved shout-out to a bunch of folks who really went some extra miles this week: the Monday night staff of the Orchard Mesa City Market Pharmacy; and the Nurses on call and Dr. Gregg Doyle of Grand Valley Primary Care.
Over the weekend, I developed a sinus infection (thought it was just a head cold but by Sunday, nope, it was sinus). Monday morning I called my doctor. He got me in at 4 p.m., yes it’s a sinus infection, and he called in two prescriptions, an antibiotic and cough syrup.
When I got home, I thought I’d better call my pharmacy — Orchard Mesa City Market — to make sure they got the orders and what time they closed. Yes, doctor had called it in, they’re open until 9, but then things went a bit haywire. The tech tells me they don’t have that particular antibiotic on hand — and in fact it’s been back-ordered 2-3 weeks with no indication it will be in soon (if, well, ever). They do have other antibiotics in different doses. Can I wait until the next morning to get it straightened out? Another sleepless night in misery, not a great option.
By now it’s almost 6 p.m. and doctor’s offices are closed, but I got their on-call service. I explained the issue, she was very nice, and said she’d pass it on; a few minutes later a nurse called me. I’m sure he could sense I was about to panic, since by now the cough is really getting serious and my voice is about to go to the four winds. Even though it’s after 7 p.m., he decides to call my regular doctor, hopefully he can get a hold of him. A stressful half hour later and the nurse calls back. Yes, my doctor will phone in the adjusted prescription.
Just before 8:30 p.m., I’m at the pharmacy, prescriptions in hand! Everybody was super helpful, patient, and understanding.
Again, thanks to all who helped, you brought some very positive energy to our community!
Vicki Felmlee
Grand Junction
Separating fiction from fact
Mesa’s resident Trumpublican propagandist Dave Kearsley is at it again (“Fruit from poisonous tree”, Nov. 25), peddling nonsensical disinformation masquerading as fact.
First, Trump’s AG Barr-appointed Special Counsel John Durham’s recent indictments have not yet resulted in any convictions, and some legal analysts doubt they will. Meanwhile, Trump is already lying about Durham’s still-pending final report (Newsweek, “Sean Hannity corrects Donald Trump Live on Air over Durham Report”, Nov. 24).
Second, contrary to Kearsley’s contention, the so-called “Steele Dossier” — which alleged that Trump had deep ties to Russia (about which candidate Trump repeatedly lied) — has not been “debunked,” although its more salacious contents remain unproven/unprovable and Durham’s latest indictment stems directly from the FBI’s early efforts to verify them.
Third, contrary to Kearsley’s false premise, there was no “poisonous tree” for any “fruit” to fall from. Rather, Trump’s own DOJ IG reported in 2019 that it had already opened an investigation into possible collusion with Russia based on an Australian diplomat’s chat with Trump adviser George Papadopoulos. “This information provided the FBI with an articulable factual basis that, if true, reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring” (WaPo, “The Steele dossier: A guide to the latest allegations”, Nov. 17).
Fourth, the Mueller Report documents dozens of collusive contacts, but found them insufficient to prove “criminal conspiracy” beyond a reasonable doubt — given Trump’s obstruction of justice (for which, as the then-sitting President, he could not be charged). Thus, both Mueller and the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee proved that Russia involved itself in the 2016 presidential election to support Trump, a now-indisputable fact that Putin himself admitted in 2018.
Bill Hugenberg
Grand Junction
When demand drops, supply increases
Why is the media painting a bleak picture of the US economy? In reality, the U.S. economy is still very strong, especially when compared to the rest of the world. There is a relentless world-wide pandemic causing world-wide economic challenges, not just here.
You can’t blame President Biden for the ongoing pandemic. He has tried to fight it with mask mandates and by rushing distribution of our best weapon against the pandemic, the vaccines. These are the same vaccines that President Trump pushed to get produced and approved.
But it’s pretty hard to turn a pandemic tide when one political party would rather demonize the opposing party than join in the fight against our shared invisible viral enemy. What happened to the battle cry “America First?” Or is it really “Me First?”
There is a global pandemic-induced supply chain lag causing demand to exceed supply, thereby raising prices and creating inflation. The simple solution is to stop buying anything that is not really needed for the next few months. Buy locally for your holiday gifts or personal needs. Slow down and drive less. Simple economics states that when demand drops, supply increases, and prices drop.
Buying your necessities from local businesses is a win-win-win solution. The local economy benefits, the supply chain balances, and you get to keep some hard-earned dollars.
And the sooner we all get vaccinated and wear masks as suggested, the sooner we can get back to “normal.”
Doug Lucks
Grand Junction
Diversity in education could be beneficial
One topic that was neglected during the school board election coverage was the education of any of the candidates. The school board is responsible for the overall supervision of the professional educators in our schools. These schools contain many students who are striving for education undergraduate education beyond high school. This is not to say that a college degree is necessary to serve on the school board, a diversity in education could be beneficial. What is the education of the members of the school board? I think we have a right to know.
Henri Stamper
Grand Junction