Better public decide wolf question than politicians
Proposition 114 would bring back wolves to Colorado.
There are currently lots of bears in Colorado and when they come into conflict with humans they are either trapped and removed or euthanized.
If wolves are reintroduced, recovered, and delisted, Colorado could have hundreds of wolves that could roam through thousands of miles of habitat in Colorado and when they get into conflict with humans they can be trapped or euthanized.
As a former wildlife biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, I don’t like making biological decisions by the public trough referendum, but, I would rather have the public make that decision than politicians. That’s who is making them now.
JOHN SEIDEL
San Luis Obispo, California
Elect lawmakers who know water issues; and support 7A
Perhaps the single most important long-term issues facing Colorado are water and climate. I have been involved in Colorado water and river issues for many years and I am always surprised at how little Colorado’s state and federal legislators understand how water works and the urgent issues and needs we face.
We need legislators and institutions that really understand how water works in Colorado and the west. Both Diane Mitsch Bush and Karl Hanlon understand how water works and the challenges we face for Colorado and the West Slope. We need representatives in Washington and Denver who understand water issues and needs and what it means for all of us.
We also need a strong voice for water from the West Slope. The Colorado River District is that voice and needs our support so they can help us all in crafting solutions to the water challenges we face. We need a strong river district now more than ever.
I encourage everyone who is concerned about Colorado’s and the West Slopes water future, the future of our rivers, farms and cities, to vote for Diane Mitsch Bush, Karl Hanlon and yes on ballot issue 7A.
KEN NEUBECKER
Glenwood Springs
We need ‘moonshot’ equivalent of job creation in renewables
Throughout 75 years of life I have often reflected on the good fortune of being born in 1945. I have benefited economically from growth that derived from pent-up consumer demand following the war, the baby boom, the interstate highway build-out, and huge investment in suburban home construction, health-care delivery, information technology and the Internet. But for those born in the last several decades, a less rosy picture is unfolding.
Growth in the U.S. has been slowing. In the decades of the 1950s and ’60s, real U.S. economic annualized GDP growth was 4.3%; in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s it had fallen to 3.2%; then slowed even more to 2% since 2000. And 2020 GDP growth, due to COVID-19, has turned sharply negative.
Job growth has also slowed from an annualized 2.1% average rate over the 75 years ending in 2015 to less than 1.5% from 2015-2019, and has gone negative in 2020. Worse yet, the U.S. Labor Department projects just 0.4% annual growth rates to 2029. A job crisis is happening now! Is it any wonder that many Americans are facing economic precarity? The current situation shouts for monumental change.
Our country needs a massive job creator version of the 1961 “Moonshot” now. Renewable energy investment is that job creator. It should be the nucleus of the push and, in a win-win, will also put us on the path to combating climate change. Look around the region, electric utilities are already in the process of switching to renewables.
Enthusiasm for renewables and clean energy can also be seen in the stock market. Over the last two years, the results of two State Street SPDR stock funds forecast a bright future for renewables and could portend a dark outlook for fossil fuels: its Clean Power ETF is up an impressive 192% while its Oil and Gas Exploration and Production ETF has declined 69%. Oil and gas industry bankruptcies (totaling 477 since 2015 according to Haynes and Boone LLP) corroborate the struggle facing fossil fuels.
What can you do? Research carefully the positions of the two candidates running for our district’s congressional seat. Which one will deliver to western Colorado the jobs coming in renewable energy? I believe Diane Mitsch Bush is better equipped to accomplish this because of her legislative experience and her appreciation of the job creation potential of renewable energy
GREG THOMPSON
Paonia