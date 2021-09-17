The time for real energy reforms is now During President Biden’s visit to Colorado this week, he noted how climate-fueled disasters were going to cost the U.S. more than $100 billion this year and that our nation must speed up the transition to a clean energy economy if we are to have any hope of addressing the climate crisis. His words were right on target. But now comes the hard part: taking the bold action necessary to make it happen. I urge the president to follow up his visit to Colorado by releasing his administration’s proposals for oil and gas reforms — something he promised on his first day in office. The Department of Interior recently announced it would resume leasing in order to comply with a court order, but the recent proposal to lease more than 140,000 acres of public land in Colorado seems like a step backward. The time for real energy reforms is now
During President Biden’s visit to Colorado this week, he noted how climate-fueled disasters were going to cost the U.S. more than $100 billion this year and that our nation must speed up the transition to a clean energy economy if we are to have any hope of addressing the climate crisis. His words were right on target. But now comes the hard part: taking the bold action necessary to make it happen.
I urge the president to follow up his visit to Colorado by releasing his administration’s proposals for oil and gas reforms — something he promised on his first day in office. The Department of Interior recently announced it would resume leasing in order to comply with a court order, but the recent proposal to lease more than 140,000 acres of public land in Colorado seems like a step backward.
As I head into the fall hunting season with my son, seeing a changing landscape with my own eyes, I cannot help but wonder how many generations will have this opportunity if we don’t act now. President Biden, please follow your own advice. The time for real energy reforms is now.
AARON KINDLE
Salida
Urge Congress to support more housing vouchers
A thousand years ago, I might have lived in a culture where I brought my concerns to a round table, a Kiva circle or a campfire under the stars. In modern day, I appreciate this forum of a letter to the editor, where I share my disquiet. It is our human nature to work, play, celebrate and problem-solve in community.
A week ago, my son reported news of another suicide in his circle of friends. Yes, another. My son works as a sound tech in the music industry, an industry that has been hard hit by the pandemic. Club work is diminished, festivals are canceled, private celebrations are minimized. The young man who died was a musician, forging his way as an artist in this world. I know little of the circumstances/resources in this young man’s life. I do know that he had moved in his last days, to a town 500 miles away. Perhaps he hoped for a resource there. He moved away from his friends, his support system, his life. In that vacuum he chose to end his life.
I can’t help but wonder about the stress on his psyche from the cost of living. Twenty months into this pandemic is plenty of time to burn through a young person’s resources. Is it enough time to shift careers? How long does it take to realize that the former life may not come back, and a shift is needed? How far does a minimum wage job carry you when shifting careers?
Congress is presently fashioning a pandemic recovery package. Now is our time to direct the people we elected on what we in the community are needing. Housing is a basic need. The moratorium on evictions has ended. There is an opportunity in the infrastructure bill to fully fund housing vouchers, so that a low-income family pays no more than 30% of their income on housing. Presently this program is funded for 25% of those who qualify. A family averages one year as a recipient in this program, before they are launched into self-sufficiency. Thank you Sen. Bennett for your support. Are you on board Sen. Hickenlooper? Rep. Boebert, can you support your constituents until the housing industry catches up with building affordable housing?
Please consider directing your representatives to support fully funded housing vouchers in the reconciliation bill. It can save lives.
MARJORIE ALLEN
Grand Junction
Combs will be an excellent member of school board
I became acquainted with David Combs several years ago and found him to be a community leader who cares about our children’s future. When he says he will lead by actions and behavior, I found that to be true. When David says he wants to expand the three silos of our educational system — reading, writing and arithmetic to include mental and physical health, I know he recognizes the struggles our young people face today.
David will make an excellent member of School District 51 from District E. He will remove barriers to open and honest communication as the district continues to engage, equip and empower all students for life after K-12.
GAY HAMMER
Grand Junction
Haitz would be a great leader on school board
I first met Andrea Haitz at Central High School, where we both attended and played soccer, and then again later as an adult through my brother-in-law, who is also a Realtor for Keller Williams. Her husband, Greg, I met through the chiropractic community as we are both practicing chiropractors here in Grand Junction. In subsequent years, I have followed Andrea and her family as they have grown, her Realtor business and Realtor group, and as an active member of the community and our schools since 2010.
Andrea is dedicated and passionate about our children and will serve as a great advocate and leader on our school board. She is often seen out in our community participating in events and is a native of Grand Junction. She listens actively, enjoys working with others, and is not afraid to take action. As a self-made successful businesswoman and busy mom of three children, she will be a strong, solution-oriented voice on our school board.
KIRSTEN LIWANAG
Grand Junction
Vote for a champion for children, Trish Mahre
We were educated in District 51 and graduated from local high schools. The only schools our children attended prior to college were District 51 schools. As a teacher who retired from teaching after spending 29 years in District 51 and a woman deeply entrenched and involved in the school system, we believe we know this district. Additionally, we have known Trish Mahre for over 40 years. She is a great fit as a member of the District 51 school board.
Trish is a champion for children. A champion for her children, for our children, for all of the children in the Grand Valley and in District 51. We have watched her battle steadfastly for children in the court system and be fiercely supportive of children in the schools. She doesn’t carry an agenda with her that has one or two items on it, she is simply fully committed to what is best for children.
Trish is a deep thinker and intellectual. She is great at gathering information and making informed decisions. She is guided by a strong moral compass and conducts her life with deep integrity. Her involvement on the District 51 school board exists because she is invested in this community and committed to this community’s children. It is what has driven her professional and private life. She has invested her life, her focus, her talents, and her passions on what is best for the children around her. She is a tremendous asset to our community and to District 51.
Join us in voting for Trish Mahre for the District 51 Board of Education.
TAD and CHALANE COIT
Grand Junction
DMV could be clearer on lag to register online
The DMV encourages folks to register their vehicles online. For new vehicles, they don’t tell you that it takes 4-6 weeks to get your plates, guaranteeing that your temporary plates will expire before you get them. Mesa County’s solution: Drive down with your expired plates and pay for a new temporary plate. I could have gone down in the first place to register my new car. Seems pretty absurd to me.
MARGARET HERNDON
Grand Junction