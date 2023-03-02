Rail Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NEWSSPORTSLIFESTYLECOMING MONDAYThe discussion about possible school closures continues to be a priority of residents, as was evident at Saturday's D51 Board Coffee event. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Culture Law Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz February 24th Online Poll As the war in Ukraine grinds into its second year, where do you stand on continued support from the U.S.? You voted: The United States should be doing more for both humanitarian and political reasons. The war in Ukraine is a frontline battle in the fight between freedom and autocracy. I am concerned that increased commitments of military equipment could be seen by Putin as provocation, causing the conflict to escalate beyond Ukrainian borders. I am afraid it will prolong the war by discouraging Ukraine from accepting a peace agreement. I would sooner see funding going to Ukraine put to use here at home. I am undecided regarding support for Ukraine. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUnion Station revamp highlights lower downtown's planned revitalizationI-70 pot bust yields more than 270 pounds of marijuanaTuesday Morning store in Grand Junction to close'Shark Tank' star chats about tattoos, entrepreneurship during GJ visitSupreme Court denies Peters' appealCatherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas move in to St James' PalaceCharlie Dwellington's to rebrand as Good Judy's with owner's retirementNorth Fork girls striking gold thanks to midseason turnaroundNew flower shop opens downtownVision for film: GJ filmmaker tapped for state film office position Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 27° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:45:41 AM Sunset: 06:07:53 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 10% 27° 45° Fri Friday 45°/27° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:44:13 AM Sunset: 06:08:57 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 32° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM Sunset: 06:10:01 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 8% 32° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:41:17 AM Sunset: 06:11:04 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 20% 30° 47° Mon Monday 47°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tue 11% 26° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 8% 24° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:36:46 AM Sunset: 06:14:12 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.