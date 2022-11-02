By GREG WALCHER

Plastic is everywhere, though a relatively new product. It started with Bakelite, invented by Leo Baekeland in 1907 and used for electric insulators like distributor caps and light switches, and in molded products like cookware handles and the old black telephones. By about 1950, improvements in the chemical process made plastic cheap to mass produce, and virtually every major industry fell in love with it, as did consumers. The growth has been phenomenal ever since. Since 1960, production has gone from 390,000 tons a year to 380 million. It is used in every corner of the world — mostly used only once.