Plastic is everywhere, though a relatively new product. It started with Bakelite, invented by Leo Baekeland in 1907 and used for electric insulators like distributor caps and light switches, and in molded products like cookware handles and the old black telephones. By about 1950, improvements in the chemical process made plastic cheap to mass produce, and virtually every major industry fell in love with it, as did consumers. The growth has been phenomenal ever since. Since 1960, production has gone from 390,000 tons a year to 380 million. It is used in every corner of the world — mostly used only once.
Last week, National Public Radio listeners were treated to an in-depth story about the tragedy of recycling, namely, that it isn’t working. The story gloomily concluded that “Recycling plastic is practically impossible — and the problem is getting worse.”
That may seem astonishing, because the Internet has hundreds of articles asserting that “most plastics can be recycled and reused again and again.” Sadly, that just isn’t true. The vast majority is not recycled, and much of it cannot be.
We have been told to recycle for decades; recycling is a symbol of responsible citizenship for millions. The EPA offers simple advice on plastics, “Reduce, Reuse, Re-cover, Recycle.” Sounds great. Reduce our use by choosing biodegradable products. Reuse by making a vase out of that water bottle. Recover all the used plastic, and recycle by sending it to separate facilities, not landfills.
Almost every significant population center in America has a recycling component to their waste disposal systems, many going so far as to require it. That began in 1989 with a California law requiring waste management agencies to divert 25 percent of solid waste to recycling facilities by 1995, and 50 percent by 2000. The goal has been raised to 75 percent since then, though California has never come close to meeting those goals — nor has any state. Twenty-five states and dozens of cities now have mandatory recycling. But what do their recycling facilities do with the mountains of plastic they receive? You may be shocked to learn that they send most of it to the landfills.
The problem is there are many kinds of plastics, with different chemical compositions, that cannot simply be melted together like aluminum. Opaque milk jugs (HDPE) are different than clear bottles (PET). At least three types (PVC, polystyrene, and polycarbonate) are not recyclable at all. Polypropylene (PP), from which much packaging is made, can be recycled, but at much higher cost than making new PP. Plastic bags are easy to recycle, but new ones are so cheap there is no market for recycled bags, so most municipalities won’t accept them in recycle bins. The result is an expensive and labor-intensive sorting process, which many communities cannot afford. So, while consumers think they are recycling, much of the plastic is headed to the same landfill as the regular trash.
A Greenpeace study scolds that the amount of plastic being turned into new products has fallen to barely 5% nationwide. One activist says, “The crisis just gets worse and worse, and without drastic change will continue to worsen as the industry plans to triple plastic production by 2050.” What must we do?
On this issue the nation historically follows California’s lead, so if you want to know what politicians will do, watch California. And what is that state doing? Blaming oil companies, because after all, plastic is made from oil. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has opened an official investigation.
“For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis,” he told NPR. “The truth is: the vast majority of plastic cannot be recycled.”
That is rich, considering his state not only started the national recycling frenzy, but has perpetuated it ever since, updating its Beverage Container Recycling Act again this year. The public is beginning to realize how little plastic is recycled, even in California, so politicians there need someone else to blame. Government officials never consider their own complicity in policies that make matters worse. For example, Denver area collectors will pick up leaves and grass clippings, which are 100 percent biodegradable — but only if they’re in plastic bags, which are not.
After decades of supporting plastic recycling, must we just consider it trash like any other, or are there better choices? Personally, I still prefer glass, wood, paper, stone, leather, cotton and wool.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.
