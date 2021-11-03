agate Regional Rankings Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Women’s SoccerSOUTH CENTRALRank, Team Div. II Rec. In-region Rec. 1. Dallas Baptist 15-2-0 13-2-02. Colorqado Mines 12-2-3 11-1-33. Colorado Mesa 13-2-0 13-1-04. UC-Colorado Springs 14-3-0 12-3-0 5. Texas Woman’s 11-3-2 10-3-26. Angelo State. 12-2-2 12-2-27. Midwestern State. 10-3-3 10-3-38. Westminster 9-2-4 9-2-4 Men’s SoccerSUPER-REGION 4Rank, Team Div. II Rec. In-region Rec. 1. Midwestern State 12-1 14-12. Colorado Mines 14-3-1 14-3-1 3. Cal State LA 11-2-2 11-2-24. Cal Poly Pomona 11-2-3 11-2-35. Colorado Mesa 14-3-1 14-3-16. West Texas A&M 10-3 11-3 7. Azusa Pacific 9-2-2 9-2-28. CSU-Pueblo 12-4-2 12-4-29. Biola 10-4 10-410. Seattle Pacific 10-2-1 10-2-1 11. Cal St. Domiguez Hills 9-4-1 9-4-112. Simon Fraser 8-5 8-5Ten teams qualify for NCAA Division II tournament.Football SUPER REGION FOURRank, Team In-region Rec.. Div. II Rec.1. Colorado Mines 8-1 8-12. Augustana (SD) 8-1 8-1 3. Central Washington 5-1 5-14. Midwestern State 5-1 6-15. Angelo State 6-2 7-26. Western Colorado 8-1 8-1 7. Bemidji State 7-2 7-28. Minnesota Duluth 7-2 7-29. Colorado Mesa 5-2 6-210. Northern State 7-2 7-2 A total of seven teams from the super region will be selected for the Division II playoffsVolleyballSOUTH CENTRALRank, Team In-region Rec. Div. II Rec. 1. Metro State-Denver 18-2 20-2 2. Colorado Mines 17-2 19-33. Angelo State 16-3 19-34. Regis 14-5 17-55. Texas-Tyler 16-1 17-1 6. Colorado Mesa 17-2 17-47. West Texas A&M 18-2 18-28. CSU-Pueblo 12-6 16-69. Lubbock Christian 13-4 14-6 10. Texas A&M-Commerce 11-6 12-8 