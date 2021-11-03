Women’s Soccer

SOUTH CENTRAL

Rank, Team Div. II Rec. In-region Rec.

1. Dallas Baptist 15-2-0 13-2-0

2. Colorqado Mines 12-2-3 11-1-3

3. Colorado Mesa 13-2-0 13-1-0

4. UC-Colorado Springs 14-3-0 12-3-0

5. Texas Woman’s 11-3-2 10-3-2

6. Angelo State. 12-2-2 12-2-2

7. Midwestern State. 10-3-3 10-3-3

8. Westminster 9-2-4 9-2-4

Men’s Soccer

SUPER-REGION 4

Rank, Team Div. II Rec. In-region Rec. 1. Midwestern State 12-1 14-1

2. Colorado Mines 14-3-1 14-3-1

3. Cal State LA 11-2-2 11-2-2

4. Cal Poly Pomona 11-2-3 11-2-3

5. Colorado Mesa 14-3-1 14-3-1

6. West Texas A&M 10-3 11-3

7. Azusa Pacific 9-2-2 9-2-2

8. CSU-Pueblo 12-4-2 12-4-2

9. Biola 10-4 10-4

10. Seattle Pacific 10-2-1 10-2-1

11. Cal St. Domiguez Hills 9-4-1 9-4-1

12. Simon Fraser 8-5 8-5

Ten teams qualify for NCAA Division II tournament.

Football

SUPER REGION FOUR

Rank, Team In-region Rec.. Div. II Rec.

1. Colorado Mines 8-1 8-1

2. Augustana (SD) 8-1 8-1

3. Central Washington 5-1 5-1

4. Midwestern State 5-1 6-1

5. Angelo State 6-2 7-2

6. Western Colorado 8-1 8-1

7. Bemidji State 7-2 7-2

8. Minnesota Duluth 7-2 7-2

9. Colorado Mesa 5-2 6-2

10. Northern State 7-2 7-2

A total of seven teams from the super region will be selected for the Division II playoffs

Volleyball

SOUTH CENTRAL

Rank, Team In-region Rec. Div. II Rec. 1. Metro State-Denver 18-2 20-2

2. Colorado Mines 17-2 19-3

3. Angelo State 16-3 19-3

4. Regis 14-5 17-5

5. Texas-Tyler 16-1 17-1

6. Colorado Mesa 17-2 17-4

7. West Texas A&M 18-2 18-2

8. CSU-Pueblo 12-6 16-6

9. Lubbock Christian 13-4 14-6

10. Texas A&M-Commerce 11-6 12-8