Regional Rankings

Volleyball

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Team, Rank In-Reg. Rec. D-II Rec.

1. Metro State Denver 20-2 22-2

2. Colorado Mines 19-2 21-3

3. Angelo State 18-3 21-3

4. Regis 16-5 19-5

5. Texas-Tyler 17-1 18-1

6. Colorado Mesa 18-3 18-5

7. Lubbock Christian 15-4 16-6

8.West Texas A&M 18-4 18-4

9. CSU-Pueblo 14-6 18-6

10. Texas A&M-Commerce 11-7 12-9

Women’s Soccer

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Rank, Team D-II Rec. In-Reg. Rec.

1. Dallas Baptist 16-2-0 14-2-0

2. CU-Colorado Springs 16-3-0 14-3-0

3. Colorado Mines 12-3-4 11-2-4

4. Midwestern State 12-3-3 12-3-3

5. Westminster 10-2-5 10-2-5

6. Colorado Mesa 14-3-0 14-2-0

7. Texas Woman’s 12-4-2 11-4-2

8. Regis 13-5-0 12-5-0

Men’s Soccer

SUPER-REGION 4

Rank, Team In-Reg Rec. D-II Rec.

1. Cal State LA 12-2-2 12-2-2

2. Midwestern State 13-2 15-2

3. Colorado Mines 14-4-1 14-4-1

4. West Texas A&M 12-3 13-3

5. Cal Poly Pomona 11-3-3 11-3-3

6. Azusa Pacific 10-2-2 10-2-2

7. Colorado Mesa 15-3-1 15-3-1

8. CSU-Pueblo 14-4-2 14-4-2

9. Seattle Pacific 11-2-2 11-2-2

10. Biola 11-5 11-5

11. Cal St. San Bernadino 10-4-3 10-4-3

12. Cal St. Dominquez Hills 10-5-1 10-5-1

Football

SUPER REGION FOUR

Rank, Team In-Reg. Rec. D-II Rec.

1. Colorado Mines 9-1 9-1

2. Angelo State 7-2 8-2

3. Augustana (S.D.) 8-2 8-2

4. Bemidji State 8-2 8-2

5. Western Colorado 8-1 8-1

6. Central Washington 6-1 6-1

7. Minn. Duluth 8-2 8-2

8.Midwestern State 5-2 6-2

9. Sioux Falls 7-3 7-3

10. Colorado Mesa 6-2 7-2