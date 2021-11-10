agate Regional rankings Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Regional RankingsVolleyballSOUTH CENTRAL REGION Team, Rank In-Reg. Rec. D-II Rec.1. Metro State Denver 20-2 22-22. Colorado Mines 19-2 21-33. Angelo State 18-3 21-3 4. Regis 16-5 19-55. Texas-Tyler 17-1 18-16. Colorado Mesa 18-3 18-57. Lubbock Christian 15-4 16-6 8.West Texas A&M 18-4 18-49. CSU-Pueblo 14-6 18-610. Texas A&M-Commerce 11-7 12-9Women’s Soccer SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONRank, Team D-II Rec. In-Reg. Rec.1. Dallas Baptist 16-2-0 14-2-02. CU-Colorado Springs 16-3-0 14-3-0 3. Colorado Mines 12-3-4 11-2-44. Midwestern State 12-3-3 12-3-35. Westminster 10-2-5 10-2-56. Colorado Mesa 14-3-0 14-2-0 7. Texas Woman’s 12-4-2 11-4-28. Regis 13-5-0 12-5-0Men’s SoccerSUPER-REGION 4 Rank, Team In-Reg Rec. D-II Rec.1. Cal State LA 12-2-2 12-2-22. Midwestern State 13-2 15-23. Colorado Mines 14-4-1 14-4-1 4. West Texas A&M 12-3 13-35. Cal Poly Pomona 11-3-3 11-3-36. Azusa Pacific 10-2-2 10-2-27. Colorado Mesa 15-3-1 15-3-1 8. CSU-Pueblo 14-4-2 14-4-29. Seattle Pacific 11-2-2 11-2-210. Biola 11-5 11-511. Cal St. San Bernadino 10-4-3 10-4-3 12. Cal St. Dominquez Hills 10-5-1 10-5-1FootballSUPER REGION FOURRank, Team In-Reg. Rec. D-II Rec. 1. Colorado Mines 9-1 9-12. Angelo State 7-2 8-23. Augustana (S.D.) 8-2 8-24. Bemidji State 8-2 8-2 5. Western Colorado 8-1 8-16. Central Washington 6-1 6-17. Minn. Duluth 8-2 8-28.Midwestern State 5-2 6-2 9. Sioux Falls 7-3 7-310. Colorado Mesa 6-2 7-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Colorado Texas Central Region Football Mine Volleyball M-commerce Rec Reg. Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll Looks like turkeys might be in short supply this holiday season. If you can't secure a traditional Thanksgiving bird, what's your go-to alternative? You voted: Cornish hens Goose Ham Pork roast Lamb Prime rib Tofurky Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Wed 3% 30° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/30° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:52:14 AM Sunset: 05:03:37 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: E @ 7mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 31° 53° Thu Thursday 53°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:20 AM Sunset: 05:02:45 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNW @ 7mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Fri 5% 32° 56° Fri Friday 56°/32° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:54:26 AM Sunset: 05:01:55 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 5mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 34° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:55:32 AM Sunset: 05:01:07 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 5mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 36° 59° Sun Sunday 59°/36° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:56:38 AM Sunset: 05:00:20 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: E @ 6mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 38° 62° Mon Monday 62°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:57:43 AM Sunset: 04:59:35 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: E @ 6mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 7% 33° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/33° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:58:48 AM Sunset: 04:58:52 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: WSW @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep