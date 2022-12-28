From District 51 to Delta to Dove Creek, regional high school football teams saw success in 2022.
Fruita Monument, Palisade and Central all had wildly different seasons, but each made the playoffs.
The Wildcats started hot, highlighted by a 30-14 win over Montrose in their second game. Injuries stunted the Wildcats’ trajectory but they managed a 7-3 record and a playoff win over Central. The Warriors’ strong schedule and defense helped them make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 despite a 3-7 record.
Palisade, meanwhile, appeared to be a postseason afterthought after the first month of the season. The Bulldogs lost each of their first four games and averaged only 16.8 points per game in the process. But they woke up in late September. After their 0-4 start, one of the worst under coach Joe Ramunno, the Bulldogs beat Golden, Eagle Valley, Glenwood Springs and won a forfeit against Battle Mountain. They also nearly beat then-top ranked Durango but lost 7-0.
Palisade snuck into the playoffs as the 14th seed and upset Northridge 14-7 in the first round. Palisade lost to Green Mountain in the second round 31-6.
No regional team had as good of a season as Delta, though. The Panthers went undefeated in the regular season and made it to the Class 2A state title game where they lost 21-10 to the Eaton dynasty. In the stellar season, the Panthers beat Palisade, crushed Alamosa in the playoffs and survived The Classical Academy in the semifinals.
Sophomore dual threat quarterback Ty Reed was hurt early and missed most of the regular season. Landan Clay, a receiver, took over, which forced the Panthers to make their offense more run first. When Reed returned in the regular-season finale, Delta slowly reincorporated the passsing game which allowed them to keep defenses on their toes. Delta coach Ben Johnson also earned his 100th win with the program against Palisade.
Montrose lost its first two games of the season but then won eight straight. In a playoff game against Golden, the Red Hawks built a double digit lead before allowing 33 unanswered points. Down 43-27 with fewer than six minutes to go, the Red Hawks rattled off 20 points to clinch a 47-43 win and secure the miracle in Montrose. The Red Hawks lost in the next round to Loveland.
Against Golden, the Sentinel tallied Montrose running back Blake Griffin at 339 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and he had five touchdowns. Griffin finished the season with 2,061 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground, according to MaxPreps.
Rifle, Meeker and North Fork also made the playoffs. The Bears boasted a buff defense that allowed about 18 points per game in the regular season. Rifle then upset Florence 14-7 in the first round before losing to Montezuma-Cortez. Meeker and North Fork lost in the first round.
Dove Creek was perfect in 8-man football and captured its first football state title with a 26-21 win over Simla. The Bulldogs (13-0) became just the third team west of Interstate 25 to ever win an 8-man title.
And the community rallied around the boys in blue and yellow.
“We had a lot of good and bad losses that we learned from for four years,” senior quarterback Kade Hankins told The Daily Sentinel earlier this month. “It’s just a great feeling for the town and everyone.”
All-State Selections
Keane Bessert, who is bound for the Wisconsin football program after graduation, made All-4A second team for Fruita Monument as a center and long snapper. Jaeden Mitchell was also on the second team as an offensive lineman. Luke Bennett (Athlete) and Corben Rowell (Athlete) were named honorable mentions.
Palisade was represented on the 3A second-team by quarterback Malakhi Espinosa and offensive tackle Niko Moreno. Tyler Hinton was named an honorable mention as an offensive lineman.
Montrose had five players selected first team All-4A — Griffin (running back/linebacker), Torrie Eckerman (running back/linebacker), Dmarian Lopez (lineman), Raul Rascon (lineman) and Jaxxon Tosi (lineman).
Eight Delta players made the 2A teams. Esai Carrillo (running back/linebacker), Tucker Johnson (lineman) and Konner Workman (running back/linebacker) were first-team selections. Gavin Brewer (wide receiver/defensive back), Jose Olivas (kicker), Clay Sandridge (tight end/linebacker and Alex Ward (wide receiver/defensive back) were second team selections. Clay (wide receiver) was an honorable mention.
Javani Gonzalez of Rifle made the 2A first-team as a lineman and Kade Street made the second team as an offensive tackle and defensive end.
Malachi Deck (lineman) and Hayden Moreno (wide receiver/corner back) represented North Fork on the 1A second team.
For Meeker, Casey Brink (wide receiver/defensive back) and Teagan Sheridan (offensive guard/defensive end) were 1A honorable mentions.
Dove Creek was showered with awards following its title run.
Hankins was named the 8-Man player of the year and Shane Baughman was the coach of the year. On the 8-Man first team for the Bulldogs were Hankins (quarterback/cornerback), Tyson Beanland (center/nose guard), Gaige Cressler (guard/defensive tackle), Kendall Gardner (running back/defensive end), Quaden Huffaker (guard/middle linebacker), and Cole Taber (running back/cornerback). On the second team was Audric Chadd (guard/nose guard).
