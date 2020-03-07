Trevin Reynolds threw a complete-game shutout Friday in Colorado Mesa’s 5-0 victory over Regis at Suplizio Field.
Reynolds (3-0) struck out a career-high 13 batters, including the side in the third and ninth innings, and walked only one in the RMAC opener. He lowered his ERA to 1.03 and scattered six hits, throwing 115 pitches. Reynolds’ previous high in strikeouts was 11 against Colorado Mines last season in the South Central Regional tournament.
The No. 7 Mavericks (11-4, 1-0 RMAC) scored one run in the third on an RBI single by Tyler Parker and Caleb Farmer made it 2-0 in the fifth with a solo home run to left.
Haydn McGeary got another run home when his ground ball to third was misplayed, and Tanner Garner added a solo home run in the seventh, followed by an RBI double by Chase Hamilton.
Farmer went 3 for 4 and Garner 3 for 5 for the Mavericks, who had 11 hits against three pitchers for Regis (8-7, 0-1). The teams play a doubleheader starting at 1 this afternoon.
Men’s Wrestling
Fred Green received the No. 3 seed in the 165-pound bracket of the NCAA Division II national championships next week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but by the luck of the draw, was placed in one of two preliminary-round matches.
Green (10-0), who won the Super Region VI title, faces Braydon Ortloff of Minnesota Moorhead. The winner moves into the main draw against Central Oklahoma’s Zachary Moore, with the loser dropping into the consolation round.
Payton Tawater (10-4), the regional runner-up at 157 pounds, drew sixth-seeded John Dean of Belmont Abbey (22-1) in the first round. Seth Latham (20-10) is also in the preliminary round at 174 pounds, needing to defeat Luigi Yates of Gannon to reach the main bracket.
Nolan Krone (25-6) faces Aiden Pasiuk (19-5) of Ashland in the opening round at 184 pounds and Donnie Negus (15-7) drew top-seeded Ryan Vasbinder (29-1) of McKendree in the first round at 197 pounds.
Women’s Wrestling
Jennesis Martinez, Marissa Gallegos and Daila Garabay reached today’s semifinals of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Adrian, Michigan.
Martinez (101 pounds) pinned her first opponent and won her quarterfinal match by technical fall. She’ll face Pauline Granados of McKendree for a spot in the championship match.
Gallegos (123) received a bye in the quarterfinals, then won by technical fall. She faces Alex Hedrick of Simon Fraser in the semifinals. Garabay won three matches by technical fall to get to the semifinals, where she’ll wrestle Lauren Mason of Simon Fraser.
Anja Tschohl (116), Cindy Zepeda (130), Alma Mendoza (143) and Kaylee Lacy (143) are in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket and will place in the top eight.
Colorado Mesa is in fourth place with 62.5 points, behind McKendree, Simon Fraser and King.