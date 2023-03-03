Photo credit: Brent Murphy "Our team has a lot of strong girls who practice together multiple times per week and race together all the time," said Cummins. "We’ve gotten to know each other and our racing styles. Other teams might be stronger, but I think CMU’s cycling team works together."
I am a sophomore at CMU. I started racing when I was five years old, so this next summer will be my fourteenth year racing, and I primarily race on the road. In the past six years, I’ve started racing track, but I’m the only person in my family who’s done any sport at a high level. I got into it when my family and I were going to a local race in our neighborhood, and they were having a kids’ race, so my brother and I did it. I got second, and I wouldn’t stop crying about it! Later that day, I did another race and won, and here we are 14 years later!
What is the most rewarding part of being on CMU’s cycling team?
I think the most rewarding part is getting to race with girls from different backgrounds, experience and strength levels. I’ve been in the sport for much longer than I’ve been racing for CMU, so I feel like I have decent experience racing my bike. It’s rewarding to help some of the girls on the team, especially when we come together as a team and work really well on all of our races. I compete in road and track racing, usually in team time trials. I also do road racing, Crit races and some endurance events for track racing.
What do you enjoy most about competing?
I find road racing and crits to be the most fun. I like the high pace, intensity and excitement of it. The past couple of years, my favorite part of racing is working with the team. I hadn’t been on an actual team until a few years ago, so that’s a relatively new thing for me. But I like racing as a team. Cycling tends to be an individual sport, even though you have teammates in the race. Even though racing is individual, I now enjoy team racing and coming up with team tactics, like how we’ll work together to set ourselves up for the most success.
Do you have any advice for people in the sport or looking to compete?
In the past, women’s cycling has been overlooked and underappreciated. It’s only recently people have people been looking at it and giving women opportunities to race. The best advice I can give anyone looking to get into it is finding a female figure in the sport to look up to who can help you. I didn’t really have any female figures to learn from until five years ago, and that’s made all the difference in my career. Women’s bike racing is different than men’s bike racing, and it makes all the difference to have a female figure.
What are you looking forward to for future competitions?
We have an idea of who’s going to be racing in the spring. We have some good competition, and there are a lot of girls who race collegiately in the professionals like me. Some of them also race in world tours in Europe with the highest levels of racing, so the competition is pretty good. But our team has a lot of strong girls who practice together multiple times per week and race together all the time. We’ve gotten to know each other and our racing styles. Other teams might be stronger, but I think CMU’s cycling team works together. But what I’m looking forward to most is defending our titles. Last year, we won overall for all disciplines, so we’re trying to keep it going and keep winning overalls so we remain the best school.