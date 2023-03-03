What is your background in cycling?

I am a sophomore at CMU. I started racing when I was five years old, so this next summer will be my fourteenth year racing, and I primarily race on the road. In the past six years, I’ve started racing track, but I’m the only person in my family who’s done any sport at a high level. I got into it when my family and I were going to a local race in our neighborhood, and they were having a kids’ race, so my brother and I did it. I got second, and I wouldn’t stop crying about it! Later that day, I did another race and won, and here we are 14 years later!

