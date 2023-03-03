Photo credit: Callum Holloway "We won the team pursuit and team sprint, and we won the overall team Omnium, which is something we’ve been working towards for a couple years now," said Sindre Brein, a cyclist with Colorado Mesa University's cycling team.
Photo credit: Callum Holloway "I think if you can make it to the start line, you’ve done the big part of it," said Brein. "Then try to enjoy it, and think about it as an opportunity to get experience."
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo "I’ve been racing mountain bikes back home in Norway since I was 10 years old, and I got into road cycling when I was 16," said Brein. "When I got out of high school in Norway, I reached out to the CMU coaches and decided to ride bikes and get an education."
Photo credit: Callum Holloway "We won the team pursuit and team sprint, and we won the overall team Omnium, which is something we’ve been working towards for a couple years now," said Sindre Brein, a cyclist with Colorado Mesa University's cycling team.
Photo credit: Callum Holloway "I think if you can make it to the start line, you’ve done the big part of it," said Brein. "Then try to enjoy it, and think about it as an opportunity to get experience."
Photo credit: Callum Holloway "I enjoy being on the road with the team and the atmosphere we have, traveling together and hanging out with friends," said Brein.
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo "I’ve been racing mountain bikes back home in Norway since I was 10 years old, and I got into road cycling when I was 16," said Brein. "When I got out of high school in Norway, I reached out to the CMU coaches and decided to ride bikes and get an education."
I’ve been racing mountain bikes back home in Norway since I was about 10 years old, and I got into road cycling when I was about 16. I did a couple races for the junior Norwegian national team. When I got out of high school in Norway, I reached out to the coaches at CMU and decided to ride bikes and get an education. I had a couple friends at the time that were already at CMU. There were three Norwegians at CMU the semester I started, so I talked to all of them and reached out to Pat. I had a couple phone calls with him and was convinced pretty quickly that this was a great opportunity, and I could be part of a team that was growing and getting results. I could see this was an atmosphere where I could grow as well.
What is the most rewarding part of being on CMU’s cycling team?
It's definitely the opportunity to get an education and still ride at a pretty high level, and getting the chance to travel across the country and spend time with a bunch of talented people. When I came here, I did road and cyclo-cross, but I recently started doing track as well. This year, I won the individual Omnium at collegiate road nationals and was top 10 in the road race and second in the Crit. We also won the team pursuit, team sprint, and I won the scratch race individually. That was pretty cool, and we won the overall team Omnium, which is something we’ve been working towards for a couple years now. When I came two years ago, we were all talking about winning the team Omnium. It was a major goal for us, and it’s awesome we were able to do that this year.
What do you enjoy most about competing?
I enjoy being on the road with the team and the atmosphere we have, traveling together and hanging out with friends. It’s always more enjoyable to race with your friends. We all want each other to succeed, and that helps a lot.
Do you have any advice for people in the sport or looking to compete?
It’s mostly about getting racing experience, and I would say take that step, and sign up for a race. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. I think if you can make it to the start line, you’ve done the big part of it. Then try to enjoy it and think about it as an opportunity to get experience. If it doesn’t go that well the first time, it is what it is. For road cycling, experience is a big part of it. Just keep doing races. Give yourself at least a few months to see if it’s something you like, and I think you’ll see improvement pretty quickly.
What are you looking forward to for future competitions?
I have cyclo-cross nationals in December, where I hope to do well. Then we have road nationals again in May, and track nationals again in September next year. Those three are the goals I’m looking forward to right now, because that’s within the next year. I’m definitely hoping to replicate what I did last year for cyclo-cross nationals and maybe take one more step up for road and win something individually, and for track as well. That’d be awesome. I want to keep building and get more experience, and maybe next year can be even better.