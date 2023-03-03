What is your background in cycling?

I’ve been racing mountain bikes back home in Norway since I was about 10 years old, and I got into road cycling when I was about 16. I did a couple races for the junior Norwegian national team. When I got out of high school in Norway, I reached out to the coaches at CMU and decided to ride bikes and get an education. I had a couple friends at the time that were already at CMU. There were three Norwegians at CMU the semester I started, so I talked to all of them and reached out to Pat. I had a couple phone calls with him and was convinced pretty quickly that this was a great opportunity, and I could be part of a team that was growing and getting results. I could see this was an atmosphere where I could grow as well.

