The Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) is excited to announce the continuation of the Trails Ambassador pilot in the Grand Valley Canyons chapter, which was started last year.
The program resulted from a need for trail maintenance, and there has been plenty of interest from volunteers who want to give back to the cycling community.
“The program enables riders to give back to the local trails they enjoy riding in an impactful way – using their voice to escalate high-priority trail maintenance areas with not only the COPMOBA trail crew but also with the BLM, Mesa County Public Health and USFS trail crews,” said Casey Sande, COPMOBA Board Member. “This results in deeper collaboration and coordination with our local agency partners and results in faster response times on sections of trails needing the most attention.”
High bike traffic, a number of storms and an increase in riders from new people moving to the area have been wearing down the trails and escalating the need for volunteer help. Thanks to a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Mesa County, COPMOBA, the United States Forest Service (USFS) and the local bike shops, these organizations are collaborating to find solutions and engage the community in improving trail conditions and access for riders.
“The program helps build community by bringing together a passionate group of individuals who share a common interest in wanting to improve local trails and serve as a steward to their public lands,” said Sande. “This has led to new friendships, deeper engagement with volunteers and an improved riding experience for locals and visitors to the Grand Valley.”
As they dug deeper, COPMOBA was determining if they could use people’s smartphones to add GPS coordinates so they could see where the issues were and respond effectively. Last year, COPMOBA started their Trails Ambassador Program to address maintenance needs.
“The response was exciting, and we had a lot of interest,” said Sande. “Most of the people committed to the program and partnered with us throughout the season. The people who came were eager to help and interested in getting involved.”
“Without them, we would be unable to host volunteer events in the field,” said Sande. “We will partner with the BLM, USFS and Mesa County to train an additional 32 crew leaders, and 25 will be directly involved in supporting future COPMOBA volunteer events.”
For 2023, COPMOBA plans to add another 15-20 people to support the maintenance needs across the Grand Valley. Trail ambassadors will support the Lunch Loops, Kokopelli, 18 Road and lower section of the Palisade Plunge. The program will streamline the reporting process and drive deeper collaboration with COPMOBA’s local land agency partners.
“The collaboration we have across COPMOBA, Mesa County, BLM and the Forest Service is exciting. Without that, we would be struggling to make the impact we’ve had to-date and are striving for,” said Sande. “Other than that, COPMOBA is 100 percent volunteer organized and operated. That’s something we’re proud of, but we want to do more. Having people show up to help with these trail needs is how this will continue to build and bring better trails for our community.”