There has been lots of press, past and present, raving about the mountain bike trails in the Grand Valley. Kokopelli’s, 18 Road expansion and the Palisade Plunge, to name a few. What is less well-known is the trail development going on around Montrose.

A dozen years ago, the Buzzard Gulch Trails were approved by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). That 10-mile trail system, south of Montrose, was the first non-motorized singletrack designated for mountain bike use in the Montrose area. A few years later, additional singletrack was built to create a trail loop in the adjacent Spring Creek Canyon.