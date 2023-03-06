There has been lots of press, past and present, raving about the mountain bike trails in the Grand Valley. Kokopelli’s, 18 Road expansion and the Palisade Plunge, to name a few. What is less well-known is the trail development going on around Montrose.
A dozen years ago, the Buzzard Gulch Trails were approved by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). That 10-mile trail system, south of Montrose, was the first non-motorized singletrack designated for mountain bike use in the Montrose area. A few years later, additional singletrack was built to create a trail loop in the adjacent Spring Creek Canyon.
Both efforts were spearheaded by the Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT) chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA). In both cases, singletrack was built to connect existing routes.
In 2015, MUT added four miles of singletrack at Cerro Summit in partnership with the City of Montrose. Cerro Summit is part of the city’s park/open space system 13 miles east of Montrose along highway 50. Currently, MUT is working with the City of Montrose to develop the first gravity-fed bike park on the Western Slope at Cerro Summit.
The above trails are part of a larger vision to develop 50 miles of singletrack within 20 minutes of Montrose. This ambitious project, dubbed the Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan (US Plan), was launched in 2014. Currently, MUT is working on the Electric Hills trail system. It is, by far, the most ambitious trail project undertaken by MUT in its 32 years of existence.
Back in 2020, the BLM approved the development of up to 20 miles of non-motorized, multiple use singletrack in the Linscott Canyon area eight miles southwest of Montrose.
The landscape is classic Colorado canyon country filled with pinyon, juniper and sagebrush. Before the area was selected as a trail venue it was the scene of dumping and illegal long-term camping. The name, Electric Hills, is a nod to the prominent set of powerlines that cross the landscape.
Once the project was given the go-ahead, MUT partnered with Montrose County to develop a plan to fund the project that included a trailhead complex that will serve the Rimrocker Trail, a signed off-road route that connects Montrose with Moab, Utah.
Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack, LLC (SSS) was hired to lay out the new trails. Based on input from local mountain bikers, the Electric Hills trails were designed for the intermediate to advanced mountain biker. In the summer of 2020, MUT began building local support for the trail project.
MUT tapped into the energy and enthusiasm of the cycling community, many who were new to the Western Slope.
Spurred on by an infusion of new members, MUT began an ambitious campaign to recruit volunteers. Social media blasts via Facebook and email were sent out encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to help build the new trails.
In October of that year, volunteers began trail construction under the watchful eye of Scott Vanderplatts, Mr. SSS. By the end of November, the first 1.5 miles of Electric Hills were built. In 2021, volunteers built another four miles of trail with the help of the Western Colorado Conservation Corps. and Volunteers of Colorado (VOC).
That momentum carried into 2022 with the awarding of a $240,000 CPW non-motorized trail grant. Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack was hired to build the new trails and continue oversight of volunteer work as it had done in the past. By the fall of 2022, another 5.5 miles had been completed.
11 miles of singletrack made up of two loops and an additional option are now complete. The trails range from advanced beginner to expert in difficulty. Rocky, technical sections are interspersed with flowy stretches. Currently, Electric Hills is under a seasonal wildlife closure until April 15, 2023.
The progress made with trail construction is a testament to the hard work of Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack and MUT volunteers. Since October of 2020, over 2,000 hours of labor have been donated by over 100 local volunteers and volunteers from two VOC events.
MUT raised over $40,000 in cash and in-kind donations from local businesses and citizens. In addition, Montrose County and the BLM have been steadfast partners in support of Electric Hills.
Later this spring MUT and SSS will hit the ground to complete the 17-mile trail system. The Electric Hills trails map can be found on the COPMOBA website and MTB Project.