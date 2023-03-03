Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Many kids competed in the kids cycling races. The races were divided into distance, one being a half-mile with two loops around the block. The other race was an almost five-mile loop by Las Colonias.
The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission hosted the first Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike & Music Festival, formerly known as the Grand Junction Off-Road, in partnership with Downtown Grand Junction.
Rides & Vibes is a three-day mountain biking event to draw recreational and professional cyclists from all over the country to celebrate the sport and compete on Grand Junction’s world-class trails. The event also includes a free downtown festival complete with a beer garden, two stages featuring live music, vendors and three days of races to enjoy.
The Grand Junction Sports Commission had been in negotiations with the original race organizers to continue the event in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID pandemic and staffing challenges.
When the organizers based in Arizona announced the cancelation of the 2022 race, the Sports Commission decided to produce the event themselves. Despite just a six-month window to plan, the event was viewed as a big win for Mesa County, and they plan to continue hosting Rides & Vibes in future years.
“It was a little different this year, but overall, we accomplished a similar goal in providing awesome racing and music for everyone to enjoy,” said Ben Snyder, Director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission. “Rides & Vibes was about showcasing what we have to offer in the Valley and how it connects our local community.”
Creating the kids’ race was another big way to get people involved, and Snyder said a lot of parents were excited to say their kids got to do something fun and different. The kids’ races were divided into two distance races: one was a half-mile, with two loops around the block, while the other was an almost five-mile loop by Las Colonias. Including the kids, Rides & Vibes saw roughly 700 riders, and 490 of those riders were paid registrants.
Primary Care Partners, the main sponsor of the event, is a unique medical group comprised of individual practitioners that supported the community in many ways, such as providing medical and financial support.
Ska Brewing took the lead in alcohol distribution, along with some of the local breweries, and other key partnerships included DT Swiss and Rocky Mounts. Although CMU Cycling wasn’t a sponsor, many CMU cyclists participated in the races, and the team was a big partner of the event.
“This was a community effort, and we got a lot of support from the Downtown Grand Junction team,” Snyder said. “There were so many people who worked very hard to make this happen, so I want to recognize and thank them all. When you work with an event this size, it’s not something that can be done yourself. So, you have to lean on people to make things happen. It adds a special feel and impact for the riders.”
Snyder added the Grand Junction Sports Commission plans to keep hosting the event during the early May time frame, and although the professional course was tough, the riders loved it. The Sports Commission will work with the BLM for future events, as well as how to modify courses or improve the riders’ experiences.
“It was awesome to see how grateful people were for that opportunity and understanding all that went into making this event happen,” said Snyder. “People love Grand Junction’s vibe and being able to participate. The riders were very supportive and gave a lot of positive feedback, saying they’ll be back next year. It’s one of the top races on their calendars. For me, that was the most rewarding part of the weekend.”