The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission hosted the first Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike & Music Festival, formerly known as the Grand Junction Off-Road, in partnership with Downtown Grand Junction.

Rides & Vibes is a three-day mountain biking event to draw recreational and professional cyclists from all over the country to celebrate the sport and compete on Grand Junction’s world-class trails. The event also includes a free downtown festival complete with a beer garden, two stages featuring live music, vendors and three days of races to enjoy.