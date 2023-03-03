Photo credit: Jim Cox The Fruit & Wine Byway is appropriate for riders of all ages and experience levels, and it is a great opportunity to explore the incredible mountain vistas and green fields Palisade has to offer.
Photo credit: Jim Cox “Since the creation of the trail, the Fruit & Wine Byway has been a fantastic way to bring in tourists and give folks the ability to travel from one end of Palisade into east Orchard Mesa and back,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE).
Photo credit: Jim Cox There are many wayfinding signs throughout Palisade, and having everything in one place has been beneficial for providing tourists and locals the best possible cycling and wine tasting experience.
Photo credit: Jim Cox The Fruit & Wine Byway is appropriate for riders of all ages and experience levels, and it is a great opportunity to explore the incredible mountain vistas and green fields Palisade has to offer.
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox The Fruit & Wine Byway Trail in Palisade gives visitors and locals a tour of the many gorgeous Palisade orchards, alpaca farms, lavender farms and vineyards.
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox “It’s a great experience for people, and it’s got wineries, orchards, distilleries, food and incredible views, just to name a few,” said Buecheler.
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox “Since the creation of the trail, the Fruit & Wine Byway has been a fantastic way to bring in tourists and give folks the ability to travel from one end of Palisade into east Orchard Mesa and back,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE).
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox Accessible via automobile or bicycle, this is a favorite for cyclists to ride, and the trail is becoming more popular for road riders and people on e-cruisers and cruiser bikes.
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox This amazing trail includes three separate loops: the East Cruiser Loop (five miles), the West Cruiser Loop (seven miles) and the full loop.
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox The whole length of the trail spans 25 miles, and many people combine the trails, which can be ridden on any type of bike.
Picasa
Photo credit: Jim Cox There are many wayfinding signs throughout Palisade, and having everything in one place has been beneficial for providing tourists and locals the best possible cycling and wine tasting experience.
The Fruit & Wine Byway Trail in Palisade gives visitors and locals a tour of the many gorgeous Palisade orchards, alpaca farms, lavender farms and vineyards.
This amazing trail includes three separate loops: the East Cruiser Loop (five miles), the West Cruiser Loop (seven miles) and the full loop. The whole length of the trail spans 25 miles, and many people combine the trails, which can be ridden on any type of bike.
Accessible via automobile or bicycle, this is a favorite for cyclists to ride, and the trail is becoming more popular for road riders and people on e-cruisers and cruiser bikes.
“The Fruit & Wine Byway has the highest concentration of wineries in Colorado that you can bike to in a short distance,” said Rondo Buecheler, co-owner of Palisade Cycle and Shuttle. “We have great wineries, and all of them have tastings. A lot of them also have delicious food and shaded areas, so it’s a very popular paved trail to ride.”
With more than 45 wineries and orchards in the area, Palisade Cycle and Shuttle, open seven days a week in the summer, is available to help with any issues that come up.
A part of Palisade Cycle and Shuttle’s business includes renting out bikes for the Fruit & Wine Byway. Even if you have ridden it before, there are a couple of new wineries and a distillery to check out this season.
“Since the creation of the trail, the Fruit & Wine Byway has been a fantastic way to bring in tourists and give folks the ability to travel from one end of Palisade into east Orchard Mesa and back,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE).
Even throughout the pandemic, the industry saw increased wine sales and local tourism to support the wineries and orchards. The support for wineries and winemaking throughout the state of Colorado also increased over the years, and there continues to be an upward trajectory of support for Colorado wine.
“Folks are starting to see the love and the hidden gem that is the Colorado wine industry,” said Shull.
There are many wayfinding signs throughout Palisade, and having everything in one place has been beneficial for providing tourists and locals the best possible cycling and wine tasting experience.
The Fruit & Wine Byway is appropriate for riders of all ages and experience levels, and it is a great opportunity to explore the incredible mountain vistas and green fields Palisade has to offer.
“It’s a great experience for people, and it’s got wineries, orchards, distilleries, food and incredible views, just to name a few,” said Buecheler.
If anyone has questions, they can call Palisade Cycle and Shuttle, since the team knows the trail conditions, rides it every day and works hard to ensure people have a spectacular experience in Palisade.
Free maps are also available in bike shops, as well as local stores, restaurants, shops and wineries.