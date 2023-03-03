The Fruit & Wine Byway Trail in Palisade gives visitors and locals a tour of the many gorgeous Palisade orchards, alpaca farms, lavender farms and vineyards.

This amazing trail includes three separate loops: the East Cruiser Loop (five miles), the West Cruiser Loop (seven miles) and the full loop. The whole length of the trail spans 25 miles, and many people combine the trails, which can be ridden on any type of bike.