The Palisade Plunge, a 32-mile singletrack adventure trail running from the Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade, is gaining momentum as a destination trail for riders near and far.

After more than a decade of planning and a couple years of trail building, the Palisade Plunge was completed in 2021 but is still a work in progress as trail managers assess how the trail is being used and what changes might be needed.