The Palisade Plunge, a 32-mile singletrack adventure trail running from the Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade, is gaining momentum as a destination trail for riders near and far.
After more than a decade of planning and a couple years of trail building, the Palisade Plunge was completed in 2021 but is still a work in progress as trail managers assess how the trail is being used and what changes might be needed.
“Last year was our first full season being open,” said Chris Pipkin, Outdoor Recreation Planner with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). “This year, we wanted to take a step back and look at how things went in those first two seasons. We identified some of the things that are working and some of the things that aren’t working, and we’re trying to figure out how to better manage the trail from a safety standpoint and a user experience standpoint.”
Going into the next season, the BLM, the United States Forest Service (USFS), and other community partners will make some changes to promote a safer and more enjoyable experience for riders.
Representatives from a wide range of organizations, including the Town of Palisade, City of Grand Junction, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA), Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP), shuttle providers, grazing permittees, the BLM and USFS are involved with the project and participated in a meeting in January to discuss the future of the Palisade Plunge.
Some of the primary takeaways from the meeting were the need to improve safety and rider experience through better onsite signage and offsite messaging, and the need to routinely monitor and maintain the trail.
Overall, there was plenty of positive feedback from the organizations involved in managing and promoting the trail, and from riders who have experienced the trail. Many people have emphasized how fun and rewarding the trail is.
“People who know what they’re getting into are loving it,” said Rondo Buecheler, who owns Palisade Cycle and Shuttle with Scott Winans.
From the Mesa Top Trailhead the trail meanders for 12 miles through lush forests and meadows of wildflowers before reaching the imposing cliffs at the edge of the Mesa at the Shirttail Point Trailhead. From there the trail becomes more challenging as it winds its way steeply down through the cliff then traverses up and down the western flank of the Mesa for roughly 15 miles, then drops more rapidly across steep slopes and through a rugged desert canyon on its final 5-mile descent to the Colorado River near Palisade. The route presents riders with jaw-dropping views of the Grand Valley, Bookcliffs, Uncompahgre Plateau and the distant La Sal and San Juan mountains.
Riders should note this trail is not for the faint of heart and includes technically challenging sections on steep terrain where many riders will choose to get off their bikes for a quick hike-a-bike. Those who are afraid of heights should think twice about riding this trail, as there is plenty of exposure and several sections where riders will be adjacent to steep cliff edges.
“A lot of people think the Palisade Plunge is like a downhill flow trail, but it’s not,” said Buecheler. “It’s an epic cross-country trail and is one of the best trails in the Valley for serious riders.”
Buecheler recommended first-time riders who don’t know the layout of the Palisade Plunge should ride it in chunks to get a feel for it. The lower 17-21 miles are a good place to start, since they are more difficult, and riders will know what they are getting into before committing to the entire 32 miles.
As long as riders bring enough water (roughly four to five liters is the recommended amount), leave early in the morning and are prepared to spend six to seven hours riding the trail, they will have an incredible experience.
“A rider’s ability is a huge factor,” said Buecheler. “There are a lot of great riders in the Valley, and riding the Plunge is such a rewarding experience. If you ride the whole trail, you should bring a water filter and fill up at Whitewater Creek.”
The portion of the Palisade Plunge on top of the Mesa has frequently been overlooked, and it is a great option for riders not wanting to take on the entire trail. This section suits a wider range of riders, offering gentler terrain and fewer technical challenges. It is another link in the network of mesa top trails that offer a variety of riding opportunities with connections to multiple trailheads, roads, and the trail system at Powderhorn Resort. These high elevation trails are an ideal destination for riders seeking relief from mid-summer heat.
If riders decide to ride the entire Palisade Plunge trail during the summer months, they should be aware that leaving early in the morning means they can be off the trail by noon before it gets too hot. Upper portions of the trail are never far from a road, but past Shirttail Point and Land’s End Road, the trail enters remote terrain with limited water sources, so running out of water, a mechanical issue with your bike, or stormy weather can quickly turn into an emergency, and it can take hours for help to arrive. Trail managers are working on marking an emergency exit route on the middle section of the trail for riders who run into problems.
“If you ride it smart, it’s an amazing experience,” said Buecheler. “The views you get of the Grand Valley, terrain and country are incredible, and most people have never seen it.”
Moving forward, Pipkin said there will be a focus on communicating to the public about the nature of the trail and how to be prepared. The BLM, USFS and other community partners will convey those messages on signs at trailheads and other access points, and through shuttle companies, bike shops, websites and social media.
“A lot of people think it’s all downhill and is something they can jump on and cruise down in a few hours, when in reality, it’s a big commitment and includes a fair bit of climbing over the full length of the route,” said Pipkin.
The remote and rugged terrain that the trail traverses also presents challenges when it comes to monitoring trail conditions and performing maintenance when needed. Trail managers and community partners are collaborating this winter and spring on ways to improve protocols for monitoring patrols and performing maintenance.
“It's a work in progress, but we are working to better communicate what can help riders have a safe and fun experience,” said Pipkin. “We want to ensure they’re prepared, and if they are, they’ll have an amazing experience. It’s a great trail.”
“The popularity of the Plunge is growing every year,” added Buecheler. “It’s a work in progress, and we are always seeking ways to make it a better experience for visitors and locals in the Valley.”
The Grand Valley now has everything: from cross-country trails on the outskirts of Grand Junction, Fruita and Loma, lift-served riding at Powderhorn, high elevation trails on the Grand Mesa, a shuttle ride for the Plunge and numerous road and gravel biking routes. The community has created a truly diverse riding mecca thanks to years of hard work from many people.
“We have created everything you need here,” said Buecheler. “This is a destination now. We’re seeing people coming into town from all over the country that are doing the trifecta: the Whole Enchilada trail in Moab, the Palisade Plunge and the Monarch Crest trail outside Salida.”
For more information, visit https://www.copmoba.org/palisade-plunge.