Photo credit: DT Swiss “We are at a point where we feel like we need to step back a bit and focus on maintenance," said Pipkin. "We’ll continue building some of the new trails at 18 Road, but we want to focus on taking care of what we’ve got.”
Photo credit: DT Swiss This spring, COPMOBA, the BLM and the US Forest Service (USFS) are teaming up to train a new batch of crew leaders, expanding trail managers’ capacity to engage volunteers and address ongoing trail maintenance needs.
Photo credit: @DT Swiss Trail maintenance has become a critical topic for the cycling community, and with an extensive and growing network of trails, there is a great need for ongoing trail maintenance.
Photo credit: DT Swiss “The BLM really relies on partnerships with these groups and the community as a whole,” said Chris Pipkin, Outdoor Recreation Planner with the BLM. “We have limited resources, and those partnerships are critical to helping us take care of the trails."
Photo credit: DT Swiss Lately, many trail users have expressed interest in volunteering to help with trail maintenance, but it can be a challenge to effectively manage those volunteers so that they have a safe and fun experience while effectively addressing maintenance needs.
Photo credit: DT Swiss “We are at a point where we feel like we need to step back a bit and focus on maintenance," said Pipkin. "We’ll continue building some of the new trails at 18 Road, but we want to focus on taking care of what we’ve got.”
Photo credit: DT Swiss This spring, COPMOBA, the BLM and the US Forest Service (USFS) are teaming up to train a new batch of crew leaders, expanding trail managers’ capacity to engage volunteers and address ongoing trail maintenance needs.
Photo credit: @DT Swiss Trail maintenance has become a critical topic for the cycling community, and with an extensive and growing network of trails, there is a great need for ongoing trail maintenance.
Photo credit: DT Swiss “The BLM really relies on partnerships with these groups and the community as a whole,” said Chris Pipkin, Outdoor Recreation Planner with the BLM. “We have limited resources, and those partnerships are critical to helping us take care of the trails."
Photo credit: DT Swiss Lately, many trail users have expressed interest in volunteering to help with trail maintenance, but it can be a challenge to effectively manage those volunteers so that they have a safe and fun experience while effectively addressing maintenance needs.
Trail maintenance has become a critical topic for the cycling community, and with an extensive and growing network of trails, there is a great need for ongoing trail maintenance.
As a world-renowned cycling destination, the Grand Valley’s myriad trails are fun, exciting and challenging, and they provide diverse opportunities for riders of all ages and experience levels.
However, the popularity of local trails and the impacts of severe storms contribute to general wear and tear on the trails, and they increase the likelihood of trail damage that can change the character of the riding experience, create unsafe riding conditions and damage natural resources or historic sites.
In response to that, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is trying to direct more resources to trail monitoring and maintenance.
The Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) launched a trail ambassador program last year, where volunteers were on the ground on a regular basis looking for places needing maintenance and reporting that back to COPMOBA.
Unfortunately, COPMOBA and the BLM were not always able to mobilize trail crews in a timely manner to address those maintenance issues. This highlighted the need for more trained volunteer crew leaders.
Lately, many trail users have expressed interest in volunteering to help with trail maintenance, but it can be a challenge to effectively manage those volunteers so that they have a safe and fun experience while effectively addressing maintenance needs.
Knowledgeable and experienced crew leaders can explain what needs to be done and show their volunteer crews how to fix and restore damaged trails safely and efficiently.
This spring, COPMOBA, the BLM and the US Forest Service (USFS) are teaming up to train a new batch of crew leaders, expanding trail managers’ capacity to engage volunteers and address ongoing trail maintenance needs.
“Part of the challenge we have is it’s a lot easier for people to get on board with new trail construction because it provides exciting new opportunities,” said Chris Pipkin, Outdoor Recreation Planner with the BLM. “We are at a point where we feel like we need to step back a bit and focus on maintenance. We’ll continue building some of the new trails at 18 Road, but we want to focus on taking care of what we’ve got.”
Since all of the local trail systems are seeing more visitation every year, that puts more pressure on them and increases the need for identifying where the trails need maintenance and the best way to go about performing that maintenance.
“The BLM really relies on partnerships with these groups and the community as a whole,” said Pipkin. “We have limited resources, and those partnerships are critical to helping us take care of the trails. We appreciate the involvement from the community. This community understands the importance of trails to our economy and making this a desirable place to live. We are lucky to have all those trails at our backdoor, and it’s our job to make sure we take care of them.”