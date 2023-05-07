Trek Bicycle, one of Grand Junction’s new premier bike shops, opened its doors a little over a year ago but has seen an overwhelmingly positive response and received plenty of community support.

“We had a good year,” said Logan Franks, Trek Bicycle’s store manager. “We were very excited about it because things went really well. Our team is the friendliest group of people, and 98 percent of people who come to our store rate us 10/10.”