Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “Everyone in the Valley does a great job servicing bikes, but when you buy a bike or get your bike serviced from us, we think about how to make that time an experience," said Logan Franks, Trek Bicycle’s store manager.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Trek Bicycle opened its doors a little over a year ago but has seen an overwhelmingly positive response and received plenty of community support.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “Everyone in the Valley does a great job servicing bikes, but when you buy a bike or get your bike serviced from us, we think about how to make that time an experience," said Logan Franks, Trek Bicycle’s store manager.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos The business sells plenty of e-bikes – whether they are hybrids, cruisers, mountain bikes or road bikes, e-bike popularity is skyrocketing, and people love them.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Last year, the team had numerous things to learn, such as operating a new store, focusing on systems and ensuring everyone was well-trained to serve the community.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos This year, Franks hopes to focus on community outreach and becoming more involved in local cycling races, events and festivals.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “We had a good year,” said Franks. “We were very excited about it because things went really well."
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Last year, Trek Bicycle focused on hospitality, bringing on experienced and enthusiastic cyclists and mechanics and building lasting relationships with their customers.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Trek Bicycle sells bikes and accessories and provides maintenance services.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “Every year, we are looking to get better,” said Franks. “Our focus this year is to give back to the community and help everyone who helped us be successful in 2022.”
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “The biggest goal for us is to become the community’s favorite bike shop,” said Franks. “We want to celebrate the customer and make sure they know they’re family to us.”
Trek Bicycle, one of Grand Junction’s new premier bike shops, opened its doors a little over a year ago but has seen an overwhelmingly positive response and received plenty of community support.
“We had a good year,” said Logan Franks, Trek Bicycle’s store manager. “We were very excited about it because things went really well. Our team is the friendliest group of people, and 98 percent of people who come to our store rate us 10/10.”
Last year, Trek Bicycle focused on hospitality, bringing on experienced and enthusiastic cyclists and mechanics and building lasting relationships with their customers.
“Our hospitality is what helps us stand out,” said Franks. “Everyone in the Valley does a great job servicing bikes, but when you buy a bike or get your bike serviced from us, we think about how to make that time an experience.”
Trek Bicycle continues to come up with ways to make a comfortable atmosphere for customers such as offering cookies and coffee, and the staff plans to start creating a Polaroid wall showcasing every bike they sell.
“The biggest goal for us is to become the community’s favorite bike shop,” said Franks. “We want to celebrate the customer and make sure they know they’re family to us.”
Trek Bicycle sells bikes, accessories and provides maintenance services, but the business sells plenty of e-bikes – whether they are hybrids, cruisers, mountain bikes or road bikes, e-bike popularity is skyrocketing, and people love them.
What Franks has found most rewarding is the memories he has created with customers and the impact being relationship-focused has had on the bike shop and the local community.
“We have had tons of great memorable experiences,” said Franks. “But one in particular stands out to me. I met a guy who was brand-new to mountain biking and wanted a one-time purchase. He didn’t know how to ride the bike, and he didn’t know the trails. So, I took him for a ride and introduced him to all the trails, and later, we grabbed a beer together and hung out. That’s what’s great about this industry; it’s about forming relationships. Those tiny details let people know they’re part of the crew when they come into the store. It’s something a lot of people don’t focus on in many different industries.”
Last year, the team had numerous things to learn, such as operating a new store, focusing on systems and ensuring everyone was well-trained to serve the community. This year, Franks hopes to focus on community outreach and becoming more involved in local cycling races, events and festivals.
Trek Bicycle hopes to get involved Colorado Mesa University’s cycling team and determine the best ways to support them from a service standpoint or give time helping students get their bikes up and running during the races.
All the employees also have eight hours of paid community service which will be dedicated to trail building and other ways to support the community.
“Every year, we are looking to get better,” said Franks. “Our focus this year is to give back to the community and help everyone who helped us be successful in 2022.”