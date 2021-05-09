GLENWOOD SPRINGS — It came down to a single yard.
Gain one yard and Rifle would head to the Class 3A state title game. Stop that one yard and Glenwood Springs would be headed to that title game.
The Bears were able to gain that yard and so are headed to the spring football state title game in Pueblo next week after a 20-17 overtime win on Saturday.
After Toto Fletchall wedged into the end zone with what seemed like every Demon defender grabbing, shoving, pushing and ripping at anything they could grab hold of, a joyous celebration erupted for Rifle.
The heartbreaking contrast played out nearby as Glenwood players collapsed to the turf at Stubler Memorial Field in disappointment.
That 1-yard run by Fletchall came on fourth down with the Demons leading 17-14.
“We just had a yard to go and they called my number, and I did it,” Fletchall said. “I couldn’t have done it without my blockers.
“They beat us a couple of weeks ago, but we got this win and now we get to go play for state.”
Emotions were bubbling over for a number of Rifle players. Fletchall wiped tears away and teammate Josh Straw’s voice cracked as he talked about what the team went through this year.
“We’ve been through a lot. We lost our entire coaching staff, we had one returning starter. We lost to Glenwood, ending a 10-year (win) streak, we lost to Basalt 38-7,” Straw said. “If you asked me at the beginning of this year if we could make it this far, I would have said no way.”
Overtime came after the teams went into halftime tied at 14-14, then were unable to score in the second half.
The Demons had the ball first in overtime, which gives both teams a chance to score starting at the 10-yard line.
Glenwood lost 3 yards on a run play, then had a 7-yard completion from Joaquin Sandoval to Wheatley Nieslanik.
But after a competition on third down, Tyler Thomas kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Demons a 17-14 lead.
Rifle stayed as basic as it could when it took over. A 4-yard run off right guard, then a quarterback sneak by Trey Caldwell moved the ball to the 2-yard line.
Fletchall was swarmed on third down but managed to get to the 1.
Rifle first-year coach Todd Casebier called timeout, then the Bears gave the ball to Fletchall one final time.
When asked if he considered trying a field goal to force a second overtime, Casebier said: “No. There was no doubt.”
Senior running back Embrey Marantino said the team had to overcome a lot during this season.
“My feelings are all over the place right now,’ he said. “I’m just so proud of everyone of my brothers. Just to stay together and keep fighting, and keep going.”
Not only did COVID-19 move these two teams to the spring football season, but Rifle had to adjust to a coach who wasn’t hired until January.
“We had to hire a staff to get ready, we had to teach these kids an entirely new system and start playing football in March,” Casebier said. “Our staff had to rally and scrap and fight, and the kids really bought in. We’ve all worked hard for this, and I’m very proud of our kids, they earned it.”
It was the first loss for Glenwood, which came into the spring playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The Demons defeated Rifle on the same field 22-15 on April 16.
The win was the 200th win of Casebier’s career, which includes a state title with Palisade in 2003 and a trip to the 4A state title game with Montrose in 2013.
Rifle was last in the a state title game in 2014 and last won a state title in 2004.
The game between the two evenly matched Garfield County rivals was hard-fought from the opening kickoff.
Both teams scored on opening 80-yard drives.
Broc Caldwell scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bears a 7-0 lead. Then Glenwood answered when Garrett Dollahan ran it in from the 1.
The Demons took a 14-7 lead when Sandoval hit Nieslanik in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard pass on fourth down. That TD was set up by a Blake Nieslanik interception.
Rifle tied it at 14-14 when Broc Caldwell made a diving catch from Trey Caldwell.
The second half was filled with miscues and missed opportunities. Both teams had two turnovers in the second half.
The Classical Academy, the No. 2 seed, earned its shot at the Class 3A title with a 39-13 win over Sand Creek on Saturday.