Travis Mercado can already picture another banner being hung from the rafters in Brownson Arena.
“I just walked through Brownson and I look up and see the baseball banner and that’s my expectation, we have a banner that has 2024, ’25, ’26, ’27, ’28, ’29, just rattle them off,” the Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling coach said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to as a coach.”
Women’s wrestling was added as a sponsored sport by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Thursday, with the requisite five schools fielding varsity programs. With the Mavericks already building a national contender, Mercado’s vision of filling up a championship banner isn’t far-fetched.
Colorado Mesa started its program in 2018, the first university in the conference — and in Colorado — to offer women’s wrestling. Chadron State launched its program in the 2021-22 school year, and Adams State will field a team starting next season. The Grizzlies recently announced the hiring of former Grand Junction High School coach Kyle Sand as their first women’s coach.
Two teams will be affiliate members, Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, which has had a team since the 1990s, and Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, which added the sport this past winter. The RMAC is the first NCAA Division II conference to sponsor women’s wrestling as a sport.
“Today’s historic announcement comes at a fitting time as we close out a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX by adding another women’s championship,” RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham said in a release. “The RMAC leads NCAA Division II in many ways and we are proud to provide the first sole league championship to women’s wrestlers.”
Mercado is hoping the move will spur more RMAC teams to add women’s wrestling as it nears becoming an NCAA championship sport.
“It’s something we’ve been working on for what seems like a long time. It really ramped up in the fall when we had a call and Chris Graham was like, this is what we’re thinking, let us know your thoughts,” Mercado said of the RMAC move. “I kind of posed it as, do we want to be the chicken or the egg? At this point, we can wait for another RMAC school or two, but if we kind of push it and say, hey, let’s get two affiliate members that are relatively regional and kind of make the chicken first.
“I’m going to say this is in a very friendly way, put some pressure on the other RMAC schools, Western and Pueblo, New Mexico Highlands, to say, hey, wait a minute, now it’s a real deal, now we can hop in.”
The NCAA mandates that at least 40 schools field full rosters for two consecutive years to be considered for status as a championship sport. Women’s wrestling is listed as an “emerging sport,” and reached 54 schools this season, 20 of which are active, reclassifying or provisional Division II schools, with another 11 in the process of adding the sport.
The majority of current programs are Division III, and Mercado sees one NCAA classification to start, then when more Division II and Division I programs are up and running, Division III splits into its own division.
It’s likely the earliest women’s wrestling joins the NCAA slate is the 2024-25 cycle, Mercado said, although some discussions have mentioned 2023-24.
The University of Iowa became the first Division I Power 5 institution to add the sport, competing as unaffiliated wrestlers this past season; the Hawkeyes will field their first varsity team next season.
Beyond banners, Mercado sees the sponsorship of the sport at the conference level as another step in growing the sport. It gives the women’s wrestling team the same chance to compete for an RMAC title and receive all-conference honors and weekly awards as other sports.
And let’s not forget the major perk of conference membership — it means home dual meets and building conference rivalries. In five seasons, the Mavericks have had only nine home dual meets.
“How exciting is that gonna be? A home dual meet series. It sounds silly, but forced home dual meets. Simon Fraser’s gonna come here and we’re gonna go to Simon Fraser,” Mercado said. “Texas Woman’s is coming here, Adams and Chadron are coming here. It’s just more opportunities to compete, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”
