In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced on Friday the cancellation of all spring sports competitions, both championship and non-championship, as well as travel for the rest of the academic year.
Colorado Mesa University’s baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, beach volleyball, and outdoor track and field seasons have all come to an abrupt end.
The RMAC Presidents Council reviewed public health recommendations on gatherings, campus decisions that affect student-athletes and the NCAA’s decision to cancel spring sports before deciding to approve a recommendation by the league’s athletic administrators to halt all athletic activity.
The good news for Maverick athletes is that they will not lose a year of athletic eligibility.
NCAA Division II released the following statement Friday:
“Today, the Division II Administrative Committee implemented a recruiting dead period in all sports at least until April 15. The committee provided flexibility for schools to assist student-athletes with travel, in addition to the already permitted housing and meals. The committee granted an additional season of eligibility to athletes in spring sports, and waived sports sponsorship requirements for schools canceling spring seasons.”
The move comes one day after spring prep sports were suspended until at least April 6 by the Colorado High School Activities Association, the latest in a global wave of professional, collegiate, prep and club sport cancellations.
Also Friday, the NJCAA suspended all spring sports until April. On Thursday, several NJCAA schools suspended springs sports play through March.