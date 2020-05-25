Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 4: The Rockies scored single runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings and Scott Oberg picked up his ninth save of the season.
Trevor Story hit his 22nd home run of the season and Nolan Arenado his 10th for Colorado (25-26).
Jairo Diaz got the win with one inning of relief, allowing one hit in the seventh. Wade Davis had one strikeout in the eighth and Oberg allowed one hit and struck out one in the ninth.
Story drove in a pair of runs, giving him 46 this season. Antonio Senzatela, activated from the injured list, allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Baseball Reference
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6: Didi Gregorius hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to put the Phillies up 8-4 and Philadelphia added an insurance run in the ninth.
The Rockies (28-23) responded with back-to-back doubles by Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan McMahon and Yonathan Daza scored on a double by Elias Diaz in the eighth to pull within two, 8-6.
Andrew McCutcheon’s solo home run in the ninth helped seal the victory.
Arenado hit his 18th home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot off Zach Wheeler. Danny Salazar (4-4) took the loss for Colorado, allowing five runs on four hits in only three innings.