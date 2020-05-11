Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 7, Cincinnati 4: Jon Gray gave up three home runs, but struck out nine in six innings for the Mother’s Day win at Coors Field.
Trevor Story hit a home run and drove in two runs for Colorado (17-22) which rallied from a 4-1 deficit after 3 1/2 innings.
Story went 2 for 4, as did Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Drew Butera. The Rockies’ catcher also blocked the plate in the fourth inning, preventing another Reds’ run from scoring.
Scott Oberg allowed one hit in the ninth inning for his sixth save of the season, pitching behind Jairo Diaz and Wade Davis.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 7, Cincinnati 2: Blackmon’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Colorado a 6-0 lead at home.
Daniel Murphy doubled and scored on a double by Tony Wolters. Starting pitcher Danny Salazar (3-3) and Garrett Hampton drew two-out walks.
Blackmon greeted reliever Joel Kuhnel with a line-drive double to right on the first pitch, easily scoring Wolters and Salazar. Hampton scored from first, just beating the throw to the plate.
Salazar allowed only one run on three hits through 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven for Colorado (21-18).