Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Los Angeles 8, Colorado 7 (10): Chris Taylor singled and eventually scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th for the Dodgers.
Colorado gave up a 7-4 lead, with the Dodgers scoring one run in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to tie the game.
Taylor led off the top of the 10th with a base hit and stole second. With two out, Jesus Tinoco unleashed a wild pitch, sending Taylor to third before Enrique Hernandez delivered an RBI single.
Ross Stripling got the first two outs in the bottom of the 10th and Kenley Jansen recorded a strikeout for his 14th save of the season.
Tinoco (1-1) took the loss. Trevor Story drove in two runs and the middle of the lineup for Colorado had six of the Rockies’ 12 hits, with Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond each going 2 for 5.
Baseball Reference
Los Angeles 4, Colorado 1: Colorado was shut out until the bottom of the seventh, when Blackmon doubled and scored on Brendan Rodgers’ single to right field.
Starter Kyle Freeland (3-4) gave up a pair of home runs, a solo shot by Cody Bellinger in the fourth and a two-run home run to Justin Turner in the fifth.
Freeland allowed four runs on six hits in six innings, struck out nine and walked three.
Clayton Kershaw (5-0) allowed only one run on five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings.
Although Colorado (28-24) managed only five hits, three went for extra bases, doubles by Story and Blackmon and a triple by Elias Diaz.