Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 6, Miami 2: Nolan Arenado’s ninth home run of the season helped the Rockies (22-24), who pounded out 14 hits in the road win.
Arenado drove in two runs and Colorado collected five extra-base hits, including a triple by Ryan McMahon and doubles by Charlie Blackmon, Josh Fuentes and Elias Diaz.
Ashton Goudeau (4-1) allowed two runs on four hits in his five-inning start, striking out seven and walking two. Brian Shaw, Jairo Diaz, Wade Davis and Joe Harvey each pitched one shutout inning of relief. Harvey gave up the only hit the bullpen allowed in the final four innings.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 2, Miami 0: Jon Gray was outstanding, allowing only four hits in eight innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Diaz struck out the final two batters he faced in the ninth inning for his 14th save.
The Rockies (27-29) scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Garrett Hampton singled and scored on Blackmon’s base hit to right field in the sixth. In the eighth, David Dahl lashed a one-out double and scored on Arenado’s double.
Gray took it from there, retiring the Marlins in order in the bottom of the eighth on nine pitches, then turned it over to Diaz after hitting a two-out single in the top of the ninth.
Dahl went 4 for 4 to lead Colorado’s 11-hit attack.