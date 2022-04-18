The Grand Junction Rockies are nearing their season opener and last week began hunting for the employees that keep the ballpark humming.
Mick Ritter, president of the Grand Junction Rockies, said there are about 100 positions, which include working concessions and merchandise, serving as ushers, performing security as well as checking and selling tickets for home games.
Ritter said the team began accepting applications April 13, with today officially being advertised as a job fair day.
Requirements for the positions, which are usually four-hour shifts, include being at least 15 years old with a work permit, being personable, having a willingness to follow orders and a dress code, handle cash and be available for home games.
Fringe benefits for the shifts, which pay $12.56 an hour, include a free meal and drinks during each shift.
Ritter said about 30 of the 100 jobs were filled through a Student Work Alliance Fair in mid-March and by returning employees.
“We have had a pretty good response on (individuals) returning,” Ritter said. “It’s nice to have people come back. Most employees say it is a fun environment and say it doesn’t even feel like work.”
Although May 25 is the opening day of the Pioneer League season, the first home game isn’t until June 7. The last home game is scheduled for Sept. 7 unless the Rockies make the playoffs.
Ritter said they need “all hands on deck” for July 4 weekend.
It is estimated that more than 60 individuals had applied for positions last week, but there are still some job openings.
