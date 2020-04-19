ROCKIES 2020 SIMULATIONS
Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1: Kyle Freeland fell to 0-4 on what would have been Larry Walker’s jersey retirement day. Harrison Bader hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs for the Cardinals (12-10).
Daniel Murphy drove in the only run for the Rockies (8-13) with a base hit in the fifth inning. Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Tony Wolters had two hits each for Colorado. Freeland struck out seven.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 5, St. Louis 3: David Dahl went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for Colorado (12-9), and German Marquez scattered six hits in 7.1 innings to improve to 3-1.
Dahl hit a pair of solo home runs off Adam Wainwright and Trevor Story hit another off the Cardinals’ starter, who didn’t make it through the fifth inning. Wade Davis picked up his first save of the season, striking out the final batter.