ROCKIES SIMULATIONS
Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4: Avisail Garcia’s three-run home run in Milwaukee’s four-run fifth inning put the Brewers up for good at Coors Field.
Up 4-2, Keston Hiura hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth that proved to be the winning run when the Rockies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth.
David Dahl hit his first home run of the season and Trevor Story his 13th. Both turned in stellar defensive plays as well, with Story robbing Josh Lindblom of a base hit in the third and Dahl taking away extra bases from Luis Urias in the sixth.
Antonio Senzatela (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for Colorado (11-16). Lindblom (1-2) threw five innings, allowing one run on two hits for Milwaukee (13-15).
Baseball Reference
Milwaukee 9, Colorado 6: The Brewers scored four runs in the first three innings off Jon Gray (1-3) and moved to .500 with the victory.
Milwaukee (14-14) scored four runs in the top of the eighth, three on a home run by Omar Navarez on the first pitch he saw from Scott Oberg.
Charlie Blackmon’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth followed Garrett Hampson’s base hit to cut the deficit to three. With two out, Trevor Story singled and Raimel Tapia doubled, but Brendan Rodgers lined out to center to leave both in scoring position.
Nolan Arenado hit his 11th home run of the season for Colorado (16-11).