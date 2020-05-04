Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 13, Detroit 2: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-1) was the beneficiary of an 18-hit attack by Colorado, who spotted him a five-run lead in the second inning.
Nolan Arenado went 4 for 6 and drove in four runs, collecting his 10th double and sixth home run of the season. His single in the second drove in one run, and he added a two-run home run in the fourth, a single in the sixth and an RBI double in the ninth.
Trevor Story added two hits, including his 14th home run of the season. Chris Owings hit his first home run of the season for Colorado and drove in three runs.
Gonzalez allowed only one run on seven hits through seven innings, striking out five. Carlos Estevez allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over the final two innings.
Baseball Reference
Detroit 3, Colorado 2: An errant pickoff throw by Wade Davis allowed Victor Reyes to move to second after a base hit in the bottom of the eighth in a 2-2 game.
C.J. Cron grounded out, sending Reyes to third, and a base hit by Jonathan Schoop scored the eventual winning run.
Joe Jimenez retired Daniel Murphy, Ryan McMahon and Yonathan Daza in order in the ninth for his fifth save.
Colorado (18-15) scored single runs in the second and eighth innings. Charlie Blackmon scored from second on Daza’s base hit from left, beating the throw to the plate for the Rockies’ first run.
Nolan Arenado hit his 14th home run of the season in the eighth to tie the game after Detroit (11-24) scored one run in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Davis (0-1) took the loss.