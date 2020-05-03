Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1: Scott Kingery doubled and scored on Kyle Garlick’s base hit in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Phillies.
Ben Bowden (0-1) took the loss for Colorado (12-20), allowing two hits in two-thirds of an inning.
Down 1-0, Colorado tied the game with its only run in the top of the sixth on Nolan Arenado’s RBI single, scoring Daniel Murphy, who came up with a pinch-hit double. It was Arenado’s 24th RBI of the season, but the Rockies managed only five hits.
Ryan McMahon doubled in the eighth, but was stranded in scoring position.
Colorado was 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, failing to help starter Antonio Senzatela, who allowed one run on three hits and struck out three in the first five innings.
Baseball Reference
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 0: Ranger Suarez threw seven innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight in the rout.
Reggie McClain finished the combined one-hitter, striking out four over the final two innings.
David Dahl’s leadoff single in the seventh was the only hit of the day for Colorado (18-14), but Arenado and Charlie Blackmon flied out and Yonathan Daza grounded to second.
Andrew McCutchen and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back home runs off Kyle Freeland in the first inning and Yairo Munoz hit a two-run home run in the Phillies’ fourth.
Freeland (3-1) took his first loss of the season, lasting only four innings. He allowed five runs on five hits, struck out two and gave up the three home runs. Jake McGee gave up one run and Wade Davis two more.