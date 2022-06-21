MIAMI — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame a four-run deficit Tuesday to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 for just their third win in nine games.
Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.
Nick Fortes led off the eighth with a double against Alex Colomé (2-1), advanced on Jon Berti’s flyout to the right-field warning track and, with the infield in, scored on Cooper’s double.
Steven Okert (4-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Tanner Scott worked around a leadoff walk to Randal Grichuk in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
Avisaíl García and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins, who began a six-game homestand after a three-city, 11-day trip.
Colorado dropped to 11-19 on the road; the Rockies are 19-19 at mile-high Coors Field.
Colorado built a 4-0 lead on José Iglesias’ bases-loaded infield single in the second, Rodgers’ two-run double in the third and Ryan McMahon’s solo home run in the fourth.
Miami starter Daniel Castano allowed four runs, seven hits and three walks in 3⅓ innings.
The Marlins went up 5-4 in the fourth on Avisaíl Garcia’s three-run home run, Jesús Sánchez solo shot, his second off Ryan Feltner this season. and Jon Berti’s RBI single.
Feltner gave up five runs and six hits in 3 innings.
McMahon’s RBI double tied the score in the fifth. Sánchez and Miguel Rojas hit run-scoring singles in the bottom half, and Sánchez raced home for an 8-5 lead after Rojas got caught in a rundown between first and second.
After Cooper’s run-scoring error, Grichuk and McMahon had two-out RBI singles.
Before Garcia’s shot, the Marlins capitalized on a catcher’s interference call that negated a double-play grounder by Jesús Aguilar. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor ruled Brian Serven’s mitt impeded with Aguilar’s swing.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: 3B-OF Kris Bryant (lower back strain) is scheduled to join Triple-A Albuquerque for rehab games in Las Vegas. The 2016 National League MVP has been sidelined since May 22.
Madris goes deep
Former Colorado Mesa outfielder Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Madris connected in the sixth inning for a solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. to close the scoring. That came a day after Madris had three hits in his big league debut.
CMU coaches Chris Hanks and Sean McKinney were at the game.
, and posted video of Madris’ home run on the team’s Twitter account, @CMUMavsBaseball, and on Hanks’ account, @30Skipper.
