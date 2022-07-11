DENVER — Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and C.J. Abrams hit 400-foot home runs Monday night as the San Diego Padres snapped a 10-game losing streak at Coors Field with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Cronenworth had three hits, including a 410-foot solo home run in the third inning.
Machado’s 446-foot solo home run made it 3-1 in the seventh, and Abrams’ three-run drive in the eighth traveled 427 feet for a 6-2 lead.
Padres left-hander Sean Manaea (4-4) gave up five hits in 6⅓ innings, departing after Randall Grichuk’s home run got the Rockies within 3-2 in the seventh. Manaea struck out five and walked one in his second victory since April 18, a span of 13 starts.
Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon hit two-out RBI doubles in the ninth before Taylor Rogers got C.J. Cron to ground out for his 24th save in 29 chances.
The Padres had lost 10 of 14. They began the night eight games behind the idle Los Angeles Dodgers, the furthest they had been behind in the National League West this season.
San Diego’s lineup responded after struggling in the final two games of a weekend series against San Francisco, when the Padres had nine hits, being outscored 15-1.
Colorado right-hander Jose Ureña (0-1) gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings in his second start with the Rockies after signing a minor league deal in June.
He yielded one run on five hits in 6⅓ innings against the Dodgers in his first start on Wednesday.
BRYANT ON PATERNITY LIST
Colorado slugger Kris Bryant was placed on the paternity list. His wife, Jessica, is expecting twins.
Bryant is batting .340 with four home runs and six RBI in 12 games since being reinstated from the injured list June 27.
HOME RUN DERBY CANDIDATE
Cron said he would consider participating in the All-Star Home Run Derby if asked, and he has a champion in manager Bud Black.
“I’m all in,” Black said when asked if he would be OK with Cron joining the field. “We’ll watch it. And turn the volume up. I think he’d win it. I’m going on record. He’s got raw power. He’s a home run hitter.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) is scheduled to throw five innings and 70-75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. ... Cron (left wrist) and Iglesias (neck) were back in the lineup after missing two games. ... OF Sam Hilliard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque when Bryant was placed on the paternity list.
UP NEXT
Padres RHP Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA) is to face Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA) in the second game of the four-game series. Clevinger has split his last two starts while going a season-long six innings in each. The Rockies have won both of Gomber’s starts since he returned to the rotation on July 2.
