Photo credit: Stephanie Moos For brothers Brad and Greg Mattas, owners of Mattas Marine & RV, camping and boating have always been a significant part of their lives.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Rocky Toppers & Campers carries Palomino and Northstar products, which are two of the leading manufacturers of soft-sided pop-up truck campers.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “We are looking forward to letting people know who we are,” said Ted Drysdale, new General Manager of Trailer Source.
This year will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel’s RV Show. As the largest RV show in Western Colorado, the three-day event will boast more than 100,000 square feet of RVs, motorhomes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more!
Centennial RV will be introducing a new RV brand, Brinkley, to their broad selection. Brinkley features RVs with a modern design, attention to detail and a unique, clean look. This lineup of fifth wheels provides a luxury RV lifestyle with amenities not offered in most brands.
“Our roots are here,” said Brad Carver, General Manager with Centennial RV. “We support our community, and our money stays in this Valley. We get amazing repeat customers, and we are thankful for their support over the years.”
Humphrey RV, family-owned and local, has been serving the Grand Junction area for 22 years. They will introduce Rockwood RVs, a brand that will be local, at this year’s RV Show.
“We appreciate the community and are heavily involved in supporting them because
they support us,” said Paul Roach, owner of Humphrey RV. “We’re constantly bringing in the newest and hottest products available to provide our customers the best products and services.”
The team at Rocky Toppers & Campers is looking forward to showcasing a new line of Northstar truck campers the company recently acquired.
“I think if a person has an entrepreneurial spirit, there’s always a way to find something,” said Steve Regan, owner of Rocky Toppers & Campers. “For me, I saw a niche and went for it, and that’s what I’ve continued to do – focus on meeting those needs in our local community.”
Trailer Source will offer a line of Little Guy teardrop trailers and is excited for people to come to the RV Show and “come experience the difference.”
“We are looking forward to letting people know who we are,” said Ted Drysdale, new General Manager of Trailer Source. “Trailer Source was established in 1997, but we’ve been in Grand Junction for about a year and a half. We’re a local Colorado-owned company, and we’re excited to be here.”
TransWest will be showcasing the three top selling vans in North America, all made by Winnebago, at the RV Show.
“We’re looking forward to showing our product line, from Class A buses to the Class B Winnebago vans. We’re also excited to meet new customers and show the Grand Valley and the Western Slope what we have to offer,” said Adam Korte, RV Salesperson with TransWest.
Mattas Marine & RV sells and services Lance truck campers and trailers, InTech and Kodiac towables, Work 'n Play, as well as Adrenaline toy haulers.
“We live and love this industry," said Brad Mattas, who co-owns Mattas Marine & RV with his brother, Greg. "It's a fun business where you create a lot of lasting friendships. We'll never quit boating and camping. Selling and servicing boats and campers is as fun as using them."
This year’s RV Show will be March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Mesa County Playgrounds. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the gate and are valid for all three days. Make sure to stop by and see what they have to offer!
