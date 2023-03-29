This year will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel’s RV Show. As the largest RV show in Western Colorado, the three-day event will boast more than 100,000 square feet of RVs, motorhomes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more!

Centennial RV will be introducing a new RV brand, Brinkley, to their broad selection. Brinkley features RVs with a modern design, attention to detail and a unique, clean look. This lineup of fifth wheels provides a luxury RV lifestyle with amenities not offered in most brands.