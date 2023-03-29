Locally and family-owned and operated for 22 years, Humphrey RV is looking forward to
this year’s RV Show and will introduce Rockwood RVs, a brand they are excited to keep local.
Rockwood will round out their already impressive inventory, carrying 10 brands and over 200 units in stock. Whether for a seasoned camper or for those wanting an option to spend more time in the outdoors, Humphrey RV has something for everyone.
Established in 2001, Humphrey RV is proud to serve the Western Slope and assist customers with RV and accessory needs. With 18 technicians and 20 bays, the two locations in Grand Junction and Montrose are available to help with any problems that may arise.
Paul Roach, owner of Humphrey RV, is looking forward to seeing the high prices begin to
level off, especially after the last couple of years.
“It will be nice to have prices normalize after the COVID spike for everyone, us
included,” said Roach. “It will be easier to run a business when you can count on consistent
pricing from the manufacturers that we can then pass on to our customers.”
Some of the most popular products Humphrey RV sells include motorhomes, and Humphrey RV has a big selection available they will have on display at the RV Show.
The RV store has also seen many trends for preferred amenities and features people
search for when RV shopping.
“Accessibility is a major factor,” said Trent Johnson, Sales Manager with Humphrey RV.
“People want smaller trailers they can take in the mountains and not have to worry about it
being too big or possibly getting stuck. Staying small has always done well for us.”
Solar and off-grid living are also appealing to customers, as people want to use their RVs
for longer periods of time. Lithium batteries are another widely-used and effective solution
because they last longer and can charge more quickly.
Humphrey RV will have the biggest savings and offerings of the year at the RV Show, and
they are excited for the opportunity to reach returning customers and prospective customers.
“We are looking forward to seeing people, talking with them and showing them the
units we have to offer,” said Johnson. “It’s been a long, cold, wet winter, so it will be nice to be
out in nicer weather. I’m sure a lot of people are looking forward to that.”
“It will be nice to have a show with no restrictions, and we can just talk with people. It will be great to see everyone from our community,” added Roach.
Humphrey RV is looking forward to the RV show to have that exposure and connection
with the community.
“We appreciate the community and are heavily involved in supporting them because
they support us,” said Roach. “That’s why we have so many technicians and why we have the largest inventory between Denver and Salt Lake City. We’re constantly bringing in the newest and hottest products available to provide our customers the best products and services.”
For more information, visit https://www.humphreyrv.com.
