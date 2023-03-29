Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Mattas sells and services Chaparral, Malibu and Lund boats. They offer competitive customer financing and deliver boats on a local private lake to ensure it's the right fit.
For brothers Brad and Greg Mattas, owners of Mattas Marine & RV, camping and boating has always been a significant part of their lives. Born and raised in Grand Junction, they made many great memories camping around the Valley and boating at Lake Powell.
It all started when they were growing up with their father, Matt Mattas, being Grand Junction's Datsun dealer, known today as Nissan. Back then, their father had a customer trade a 16-foot boat with a 75-horsepower Chrysler outboard for a new Datsun. The Mattas brothers talked their father into taking the boat on Highline Lake.
They kept the boat, and eventually, their father traded for a newer, bigger boat. Years later, with the boat came a camper. Although their passion is boats, they enjoy anything outdoors.
"The first time we went to Lake Powell, we thought we were cool because our dad bought a sheepherder's tent and camping gear from the local army surplus store. It was great being a kid growing up this way," said Brad.
Mattas Marine & RV was established 29 years ago and has been a Lance camper's Top 10 dealer. They have been a Chaparral Boats Top 25 dealer and awarded Chaparral's "Most Congenial Dealer" in 2008. Mattas is proud to have their Customer Satisfaction Index score always in the high 90 percent. Once in a while, they make 100 percent, and their goal is to achieve that every year.
Their awards are because of the high-end quality products they sell and service. Greg said his technicians like working on quality RVs because customers don't have to return for repairs. Service is what they sell with five highly-trained technicians.
Mattas sells and services Lance truck campers and trailers, InTech and Kodiak towables, Work 'n Play, as well as Adrenaline toy haulers. They sell and service Chaparral, Malibu and Lund boats. They offer competitive customer financing and deliver boats on a local private lake to ensure it's the right fit.
The Mattas boys can help you sell your boat or RV. "I can't tell you how many customers we have sold products to and later helped them by buying, trading or consigning," said Brad.
"We've got several third-generation customers. We sold our products to their parents, sold to them, and now we're selling to their kids," said Greg. "It says something when you sell someone these different products over 20 to 30 years. You must be doing something right to keep those customers."
“We live and love this industry," said Brad. "A lot of my friends I go boating and camping with started as customers. It's a fun business where you create a lot of lasting friendships."
More technology and new, innovative designs have entered the RV industry. That’s why the Mattas boys go every fall to the manufacturer's annual RV show in Elkhart, Indiana. There, they get caught up on what's new in the RV world, as well as how their products compare to other brands.
"We are just like a customer looking for the perfect RV," said Greg.
Brad and Greg enjoy their jobs and being part of such a fun industry.
"For us, the passion never left," said Brad. "We went boating and camping every weekend growing up, and we still go. We'll never quit boating and camping. Selling and servicing boats and campers is as much fun as using them."
