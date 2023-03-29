For brothers Brad and Greg Mattas, owners of Mattas Marine & RV, camping and boating has always been a significant part of their lives. Born and raised in Grand Junction, they made many great memories camping around the Valley and boating at Lake Powell.

It all started when they were growing up with their father, Matt Mattas, being Grand Junction's Datsun dealer, known today as Nissan. Back then, their father had a customer trade a 16-foot boat with a 75-horsepower Chrysler outboard for a new Datsun. The Mattas brothers talked their father into taking the boat on Highline Lake.