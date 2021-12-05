WHO IS SANTA?
There are a variety of origin stories for Santa Claus, a point of confusion for smart children doing their best to stay on the nice list.
However, it is good to know a bit of background about Santa since he is an important personage this time of year.
Since we would rather not bother Santa, who us understandably very busy these days, we will defer to Britannica and its online encyclopedic knowledge, which classifies Santa Claus as a legendary figure.
Here are the basics of what known about Santa, according to Britannica.com:
Birthplace: Our Santa was likely inspired by Saint Nicholas, and tradition has it that he gives children sweets on Saint Nicholas Day observed in the U.S. on Dec. 6. While Saint Nicholas was born in what is modern-day Turkey, it is the Dutch version of him that most of us are familiar with.
Appearance: Cartoonist Thomas Nast drew images of Santa in 1863 based on “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Commercials from Coca-Cola Co. built on Nast’s work to create an image of Santa as a rosy-cheeked, heavy-set man with a white beard and wearing a red suit trimmed in white fur with a black belt and boots.
Character: This likely developed from Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” published first in 1823. From the poem, we can determine that Santa is of very good humor with merry, twinkling eyes and droll mouth. He smokes a pipe and likes to laugh, which shakes his plump belly like a “bowl full of jelly.” His presence sets people at ease and he is a hard worker, quickly getting stockings filled and spryly getting back to his sleigh and on his way.
Review Britannica (britannica.com/topic/Santa-Claus) as well as Moore’s poem (poetryfoundation.org) to learn more about Santa.
SO MANY NAMES
Santa Claus has several names just in English, not to mention his names in other languages.
Here are some names Santa answers to:
n Father Christmas
n Saint Nicholas
n Old Saint Nick
n Jolly Old Elf
n Kris Kringle
n Sinterklaas — This is Dutch and short for Sint Nikolass.
n Papa Noël or Pere Noël — This French name translate to Father Christmas.
n Noel Baba — In Turkey, Santa goes by Christmas Father.
n Der Weihnachtsmann — This is Santa’s German name, and there also is Heilige Nikolaus, who visits on Dec. 6 and travels with the scary Krampus. Kids, you don’t want to meet Krampus.
n Babbo Natale — This is Santa’s Italian name.
n Dedt Moroz — In Russia, this name translates to something along the lines of Father Ice or Grandfather Frost.
Source: dictionary.com
IN THE MAIL
The elves at Meals on Wheels Mesa County are back at their desks to help Santa Claus write letters for the holidays.
They will write letters to children, of course, but they don’t mind sending letters to others as well. They can personalize letters for “elders, students, service members and anyone else who loves Christmas,” according to mealsonwheelsmesacounty.org.
With Santa’s permission, this letter writing operation is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and letters are $5 each.
A Letters from Santa form can be downloaded at mealsonwheelsmesacounty.org. It needs to be filled out and returned with $5 to Meals on Wheels Mesa County by Dec. 15.
Santa’s letters will be put in the mail the week before Christmas.
SANTA COMES TO TOWN
Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to visit with children this time of year. He will make special appearances, popping into parties and posing for photos.
However, there are two spots where you will consistently find Santa Claus this holiday season: Mesa Mall and Cabela’s Santa’s Wonderland.
n Santa arrived at Mesa Mall with much fanfare Saturday, and he will attend a Sensitive Santa event from 9–10:30 a.m. today for children on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. Advance registration is requested so Santa and his elves can make this a great experience for each child. Free registration can be made at shopmesamall.com and at bit.ly/3xQquJL.
Santa will then be seeing all visitors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. His hours usually will run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday — there is an exception this week when he will be at the mall from 2–7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
He will need to take breaks on occasion — even Santa needs some water and hot chocolate for energy — so be patient.
Santa also will take a few hours for furry folks with a Paws & Claus event from 6–8 p.m. Dec. 13, when well-behaved dogs and cats are welcome to visit Santa at the mall.
For information about Santa and to book a time for professional photos to be taken during your visit, go to shopmesamall.com.
n Santa’s Wonderland is open to all at Cabela’s inside Mesa Mall.
A visit with Santa includes a free photo and some conversation with the Jolly Old Elf, who will occupy a large chair behind a bench where his visitors can sit.
There also may be some seasonal activities to occupy visitors as they wait their turn to see Santa.
All visitors can sign up for a reserved time to see Santa Claus by searching for the Grand Junction store through the links at cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance of a planned visit.
For information, go to cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
SCREEN SANTA
If you are wanting to watch Santa movies and only Santa movies for Christmas, here’s your list.
Our requirements are that the movie be mostly about Santa or that the character of Santa figures strongly in the plot. Horror “Santas” are not included because they are on the naughty list. And while the Grinch dressed up as Santa is great, it doesn’t make this list.
n “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) — This is an older one, but Kris Kringle is authentic. There also is a 1994 version that’s worth checking out.
n Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970) — Catchy music, holiday stop-motion filmmaking and the Burgermeister — what more can you ask for?
n “Klaus” (2019) — This Santa gets his start a little differently than most and it’s heartwarming.
n “The Santa Clause” (1994) — Tim Allen is funny and fat. And there are sequels — “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”— that aren’t quite as good. But if you want the whole story, better watch them all.
n “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018) — It’s a newer take on Santa and it’s fun. It also has a sequel: “The Christmas Chronicles 2.”
n “Arthur Christmas” (2011) — Santa’s younger son is full of Christmas spirit in a delightfully haphazard way.
n “The Polar Express” (2004) — Do you believe in Santa? Perhaps after watching this book-to-film favorite, you will.
n “Noelle” (2019) — Santa’s daughter, Noelle Kringle, comes to the rescue when her brother gets overwhelmed by being Santa.
n “Fred Claus” (2007) — Santa’s holiday slacker brother, Fred, moves back to the North Pole to help.
n “Santa Baby” (2005) — Santa had a heart attack and his daughter steps in to save Christmas.
n “Get Santa” (2014) — Santa crashes in the U.K. and gets imprisoned. It’s up to one undaunted boy and his dad to save Santa and Christmas.
RUN LIKE SANTA
If Santa Claus were a runner or regular walker, what would he wear?
Sign up for the Santa Cause Run and find out.
This annual event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department will take place at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and starts at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
There also will be a 1K for kids age 11 and younger that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The first 300 people to sign up by 5 p.m. Thursday will received a Santa suit or a race T-shirt to wear during the event.
The registration fee is $30 for the 5K, $20 for the 1K. To register, go to bit.ly/3rKP7a3.
After Thursday, late registration can be made before the race starts on Saturday and includes a $10 late fee.
The cause this race supports is the purchase of inclusive playground equipment for the playgrounds at Grand Junction parks.
A wheelchair accessible swing purchased in part with funds raised from past Santa Cause runs was installed at Canyon View Park earlier this year and additional inclusive equipment is needed to allow for more people with disabilities to enjoy play areas.
For information about the race, go to bit.ly/3rKP7a3.
BOOK SANTA
Did you know Santa Claus was an author?
Perhaps writing is one of those pursuits Santa uses to occupy himself during the “slower” months of the year.
Whatever the case may be, here are some books by the Jolly Old Elf himself:
“Santa Responds: He’s Had Enough … and He’s Writing Back!” — Santa writes humorous responses to letters from whiny kids.
“The Truth About Christmas” — “Santa Claus shares his deepest beliefs about Christmas,” according to thriftbooks.com.
“The True Meaning of Christmas” — A autobiography of sorts from Santa written with help from Mitch Finley.
“A Tickle Too Far” — Santa shares stories from meeting thousands of children. “While not always politically correct, it’s always honest,” according to a synopsis at amazon.com.
“Letters from Santa” — Santa shares his Christmas traditions printed alongside photo illustrations.
“Santa: My Life & Times” — Apparently, writer Jared Green was able to get a one-on-one interview with Santa and this book was the result.
“North Pole Haiku: Poetry & Other Short Pieces” — Get to know Santa the poet and others from the North Pole such as Mrs. Claus and several reindeer.
“Why Animals Love Santa” — Santa tells four bedtimes stories for children.
NORTH POLE FACTS
We truly admire a guy who decides to live at the North Pole.
Here are some facts about Santa’s chosen home, but keep in mind that since Santa seems to have some magical qualities about him, his “North Pole” situation must certainly be making the best of his location situation.
n The North Pole is in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, which is covered in about 6–10 feet of drifting ice.
n During the summer, the North Pole can reach a balmy 32 degrees.
n North Pole, which is why it’s a great point for navigation.
n There is only one sunrise (March equinox) and one sunset (September equinox) at the North Pole in a year.
n Land animals rarely migrate to the North Pole, but sometimes polar bears wander nearby in search of food. You’re more likely to find arctic cod and shrimp in the area.
n While there have been a number of disputed expeditions to the North Pole, the first one verified to have reached this most northern point was led by Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1926. He flew over the area in an airship.
Source: nationalgeographic.org
BAKING FOR SANTA
Santa Claus supposedly needs a great deal of cookie-supported energy on Christmas Eve.
If you already have your holiday cookie lineup figured out, best baking wishes to you!
If you don’t, Taste of Home has “150 of our Best Christmas Cookie Recipes” available at tasteofhome.com/collection/our-best-christmas-cookie-recipes/.
However, we recommend getting started on an exercise regimen before taking a look at these cookies. They look delicious, and you might have a tough time saving any for Santa.