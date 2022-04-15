Scarlett Whitmore isn’t shy.
The 6-year-old walked right up to Braden McMahon and got to the point. “Braden, do you want to see my leggy?”
Of course, the young boy wanted to see her leggy, aka her prosthetic leg.
So the two kids sat down across from each other and because they are opposite amputees — Scarlett lost her lower right leg and Braden his lower left leg — they put their prosthetic feet together to compare.
Then Scarlett asked, “Do you want to see my stub?”
“Yeah!” Braden said.
The two kids pulled off their prosthetics and began sword fighting, recalled Paul Bristol, Scarlett’s grandfather. “They’re just being kids and it was a moment.”
“These kids are fearless. They don’t have that stigma,” said Bristol, who was inspired by his granddaughter to found the nonprofit “Scarletts Way.”
Scarlett was born with fibular hemimelia and didn’t have a fibula bone in her right leg.
Fibular hemimelia affects one in 50,000 people. They are born with either complete or partial absence of the fibula bone in a leg, according to the National Institutes of Health.
When Scarlett was 9 months old, her parents decided to have her lower right leg amputated instead of having their daughter face years of painful surgeries.
Along with being the founder of Scarletts Way, Bristol is one of the founders of Base Camp 40: Warriors in the Wild, which organizes outdoor adventures for veterans.
A couple years ago, he decided to step away from that organization after 11 years and devote his time to Scarletts Way and developing an annual event named Casting Scarlett’s Way.
Casting Scarlett’s Way brings together families with children who are amputees because of fibular hemimelia and veterans who are amputees. The children and veterans spend time fishing, hiking and learning from each other over the course of four days at Bedford Ranch on Glade Park. The ranch is owned by Terry and Carolyn Bedford.
A fundraising event for Scarletts Way is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. It will include a presentation about the nonprofit and Casting Scarlett’s Way as well as a concert with War Hippies, a new country duo of Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, who are both combat veterans.
Brown is known for founding the Scooter Brown Band. Reis is a violinist who has played with a number of touring artists. The War Hippies will open for several Travis Tritt shows later this year.
When planning Saturday’s event, Bristol called up Brown, who also is founder of Base Camp 40. Bristol asked Brown to play in support of Scarletts Way and the musician agreed.
“He does so much for so many different causes,” Bristol said.
The funds raised through Saturday’s event will go toward the next Casting Scarlett’s Way at Bedford Ranch, he said.
The first Casting Scarlett’s Way took place last year with Scarlett and Braden and their families and Drew Edwards, a Army veteran who lost his lower right leg in 2009 due to injuries he received when his truck was struck by an IED in Baghdad in 2007.
When the kids met Edwards and watched how he fished and hiked, Bristol could see the realization in their eyes that “yeah, I can do that. Drew is doing that.”
And Edwards noticed the fearlessness the kids had with regard to being amputees.
“Any trauma is like a Trojan horse for anybody,” Bristol said. “It’s a matter of breaking through that shell and inside is strength.”
It’s a strength that Scarlett and Braden “have flying everywhere,” he said.
After spending time with the kids, Edward told Bristol, “I’m a hard charger, but looking at these kids, I think I held myself back after I was injured.”
With the success of the first Casting Scarlett’s Way, Bristol plans to invite more children with fibular hemimelia and veterans who are amputees to be part of the getaway so they can learn from each other, he said.
The slogan of Scarletts Way is “shared challenges lead to shared strengths,” and that is what this is about, Bristol said.
