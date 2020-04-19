Fore!
This is a call out to all golfers in the Grand Valley. Since courses are still open for business, you are the only game in town. We at The Daily Sentinel would like you to participate in a bracket-style tournament, just for fun.
First, some ground rules. All golfers with a handicap 10 or higher are eligible to play. Sentinel staff would fill out the bracket by picking names out of a hat for each matchup. Golfers in each matchup would have one week to complete the match-play game, at whichever course the golfers agree to play. Matches are gross score, not net. Keep track of what happens in each match and send in results to the Sentinel and we will publish a weekly recap of the tournament and the bracket for the next round.
For example, golfer one birdied four of the first six holes and held off a furious rally from golfer two to win the first-round match. If you have a phone and want to take pictures (not in each others’ backswing, of course), send them in and we’ll run them.
This tournament is open to all golfers, young and old, male and female, as long as the handicap is higher than 10. We are looking for 24 to 32 golfers to fill out the bracket.
If you are interested, send your information — name and phone number — to sports@gjsentinel.com and we’ll put you name on the list. Act quickly as spots are sure to go fast.
See you on the links.