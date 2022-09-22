The Daily Sentinel won several awards from the Colorado Press Association contest, announced on Saturday at the annual convention in Denver.
Competing against the largest newspapers in Colorado, the Sentinel won a total of 10 awards.
Penny Stine, Michael St. Clair and Jennifer Campos won first and second place in the Best Advertising Special Section category for sections Wander Out West and Ride Magazine.
St. Clair won first place for Best Newspaper Promotion/House ad for his Community Journalism Matters house ad.
In the editorial division, the Sentinel took home three first place awards and four second place awards.
Managing editor Dale Shrull won first place for sports columns on two columns he wrote on the 50-year anniversary of the Gunnison school bus crash and the first year of football for North Fork High School.
Columnist Rachel Sauer won first place for humor columns for her popular column that appears in the Lifestyle section every other Sunday.
Dennis Webb won second place for environmental story for his story Fire, flood, fish kills about the aftermath of the Pine Gulch fire.
Engagement editor Gretchen Reist won second places for Audio Digital Storytelling for her Daily Direct podcast, and for newsletter.
Ryan Biller, a Sentinel correspondent who is a student at Colorado Mesa University, won first and second place in the Junior Journalist category for stories about Grand Junction’s efforts to fight Wet Nile disease and the work of Mesa County Animal Services.
