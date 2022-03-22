SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Antonio Senzatela had the right stuff, that was plain to see.
The Rockies’ right-hander consistently threw a 94 mph fastball with groundball-inducing action. He could spin the ball, too, with a curve and a slider in his repertoire, even if he’s yet to master the breaking pitches on a big-league level.
But something big was missing.
“Antonio, like a lot of young pitchers, needed to make some changes,” Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland said. “To his credit, he did. I think it goes back to the 2020 season. He truly changed his work ethic — how he does his workouts, how he thinks about baseball and how he approaches pitching overall.”
Senzatela’s commitment paid off, especially toward the end of last season. In eight of his final 10 outings, he posted a quality start, going 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA. That number was skewed by an ugly final start at Arizona when the Diamondbacks rocked the right-hander for six runs on six hits in only two-thirds of an inning.
Nonetheless, the Rockies saw enough promise in Senzatela that a few days after the season ended they locked him up with a five-year, $50.5 million contract extension.
“What’s next for me is to keep grinding, and pitch better all year, be more consistent,” said Senzatela, 27, who trained with Rockies reliever Carlos Estevéz and a host of other major leaguers in Orlando during the lockout.
“More than anything, last year gave me a lot of confidence,” Senzatela said.
On the surface, the right-hander’s 2021 season was ho-hum: 4-10, 4.42 ERA, and a 6.0 strikeout rate per nine innings that ranked near the bottom of the majors. But dig a little deeper and there are reasons why the Rockies gave him a life-changing contract.
Senzatela ranked second in the National League with 19 groundball double plays, fifth with a 51.8 groundball percentage and issued only 1.84 walks per nine innings (third-best).
“There are multiple things that I see from ‘Senza,’ ” manager Bud Black said. “His ability to make adjustments over the last couple of years; to make some adjustments on the mechanics side, was big. There were things we thought he needed to do, and he did them.
“And his pitch mix is to the point now that’s it’s solidified, and now it’s to the point of polishing. He’ll continue to work on things.”
Senzatela, signed out of Venezuela by the Rockies at age 16, said that mastering his curveball will be a key to his success going forward.
“If I can place the curveball really well, that’s going to be important for me,” he said. “I want to throw that more to keep guys off-balance.”
The right-hander threw a slider 24.5% and a curveball 9.2% of the time during the truncated 2020 season, according to FanGraphs. Last season, Senzatela threw 31.7% sliders and 5.8% curveballs.
Freeland has known Senzatela since their days together at low-A Asheville in 2014. He sees similarities between his own struggles and Senzatela’s struggles.
“He had a regress in 2019, just like I did,” said Freeland, who was 3-11 with a 6.73 ERA that season, while Senzatela went 11-11 with a 6.71 ERA. “Senza started to realize that he had to learn more about pitching. He’s really started doing that, taking care of his body, taking care of his mind, and working on his pitch arsenal.”
Black concurs.
“Fitness, that’s a good word,” Black said. “His work ethic got better. Not that it was bad before, but he turned it up a notch. It’s about his pride of wanting to be a true professional.”
Bryant a hit: Kris Bryant’s first official swing in a Rockies uniform — Cactus League version — resulted in a single to left-center field in Tuesday’s game against the Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Social media celebrated his first-inning hit. Never mind that just moments later, Bryant was doubled-off first base when Ryan McMahon hit a hot shot to third base.
Bryant seems to be embracing his early honeymoon with Rockies fans.
“I love it,” said the left fielder, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies on Friday. “Obviously, going to Colorado over the years and seeing the fans there, I always enjoyed playing there. Granted we always had a lot of Cubs fans there.
“But it feels great. Coming here today, I think we had more fans than the Angels and that makes me feel good. I can’t wait to see them show up at Coors.”
Arbitration day: The Rockies announced that they agreed to terms on one-year contracts to avoid arbitration with right-handed reliever Carlos Estévez, utility player Garrett Hampson, right-handed starter Peter Lambert, right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson and outfielder Raimel Tapia.
The club had yet to announce a deal for Freeland, but it’s possible the Rockies are working on a long-term contract with the lefty. He’s scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.
According to MLB.com, Estévez will be paid $3.025 million and Hampson will get $1.8265 million.
