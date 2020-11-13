Nine years ago, when Cavalcade welcomed all musicians, poets, filmmakers and actors for its first Variety Show, no one was sure what would happen.
Would people show up? “You never know how popular something is going to be,” said Jeannine Purser, director for Cavalcade, a nonprofit performing arts center at 201 E. Aspen Ave. in downtown Fruita.
Fortunately, it was a great success drawing performers with all kinds of talents and an audience to pack out the venue. Ticket sales from the Variety Show were typically how the all-volunteer organization came up with the funds to pay the rent, Purser said.
Then COVID-19 hit in March and no one was certain of anything except that without the Variety Show, a part of Fruita’s cultural fabric would be missing and it was going to be difficult to pay Cavalcade’s bills.
Then a great supporter and performer started a Facebook fundraiser in March, which provided funds for Cavalcade to pay its bills and switch its Variety Show from a live event to an online show in April, Purser said.
From there, “it’s been going gangbusters,” Purser said.
Each month, she reaches out to a base of performers previously involved with the Variety Show as well as others who express interest in performing. Each performer has a deadline for uploading a video, which are then compiled into a show video by Purser’s husband, Cullen, who also films an introduction and show transitions with Purser and Ken Kreie, the show’s always humorous MC.
Those who watch the show online can purchase a “ticket” by making a donation, and those donations have been been “incredible,” Purser said.
Because of all the community support, Cavalcade has been able to continue to pay its bills along with providing a show that is enjoyed by many in Fruita and beyond.
“I definitely think we’ve kept a consistent audience in the community,” said Lindsey Olish, who moved to Fruita in 2019 and became involved as a volunteer and Variety Show performer about as soon as she arrived.
While the Variety Show’s reach is mostly inside the Grand Valley, Olish sees potential for the show to reach farther, especially as people continue to look for ways to connect with a community online during the pandemic.
“I think anyone would enjoy it. There are so many talented people,” Olish said.
There are novice performers all they way to folks like Peggy Malone, who is in the Colorado Country Music Association’s Hall of Fame, she said. “There is a big range of talent and everyone is super welcoming.”
For Olish and her husband, the Variety Show “is like our big event. We sit down and watch the show and donate our 10 bucks a piece,” she said. “The fact that we’re able to keep this place supported feels so good.”
Olish also has been able to be a performer in every one of the Variety Show videos since April. She is most proud of her performance for the October video in which she can be seen singing a Hank Williams’ “A House of Gold” with a couple other musicians.
Unfortunately, an injury put her out of the show for November, but she’ll be back.
November’s Variety Show video can be viewed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and links can be found to it at cavalcadefruita.com and on Facebook.
Like all of the Variety Shows, there will be an mix of performances: music, a magic trick, poetry and more music, according to Purser.
However, this show also will be little different. Kreie will continue as the MC, but since he recently tested positive for COVID-19, he will film himself from home instead of being filmed at Cavalcade, Purser said.
In addition, for November’s show Purser reached out to former Fruita residents and Variety Show performers who now live in Louisiana, Tennessee and Utah. Each has sent a video performance and talked a little about how the pandemic has impacted their lives, Purser said.
The opportunity that comes with being online is that anyone can make a video anywhere and send it to them, she said.
The video show has been able to feature about the same number of acts each month as the live show did, but instead of going two and half hours with a 15 minute intermission, the video is about an hour and 15 minutes long.
That extra time likely was filled with switching out the stage between acts and Kreie jabbering and making the audience laugh, and it is missed by everyone, she said.
But she is thankful for all the support from Cavalcade’s volunteers, performers and community of fans. “Without them … it just doesn’t happen,” Purser said.