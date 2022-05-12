Who doesn’t love a juicy, delicious cheeseburger? Food is necessary to our survival, and each meal can be a tasty and creative eating adventure.
While you are grocery shopping, eating a gourmet meal or enjoying a family picnic, be aware that our food system is a major contributor to the accumulation of greenhouse gasses resulting from deforestation, food processing and food waste.
The upside is that your family can make small changes in the way you manage food that can make a significant difference in reducing food waste and reducing your “foodprint.”
A foodprint measures the environmental impacts associated with the growing, producing, transporting and storing of our food— from the natural resources consumed, to the pollution emitted, to the greenhouse gases released.
There are many decisions about what we eat and reducing our foodprint, including access, affordability, health and culture. No one prescribed diet or consumer choice is for everyone.
However, individuals can make an impact on their foodprints in different ways.You can go to www.earthday.org/campaign/foodprints-for-future/ to learn exactly how our meals affect our planet, and the system that fills our plates every day. This site also offers recipes to eat better for ourselves and our planet.
Locally grown products are generally more expensive than what you can buy from corporate producers, which may seem odd when there are fewer transportation costs for locally produced food.
But corporate producers benefit from the economies of scale. Depending on how you decide to tackle the reduction in your foodprint, it could actually cost you more if you want to support local growers and avoid corporate products. There are still some inexpensive options for reducing your foodprint.
Much of the food produced worldwide is wasted through processing, and once it gets into homes, a significant amount is thrown away. Food waste in America has skyrocketed in recent years, with 206 billion pounds of food waste generated in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (see Food wastes in America: Facts and Fiction, Ryan Cooper, Director of Circular Economy Solutions, August 25, 2020).
In the U.S, 30% to 40% of food is wasted through processing, post-harvest or by simply being thrown away. When we toss still-edible food into the trash, it ends up in landfills where it breaks down and releases carbon dioxide and methane. This accounts for 8.2 % of the total human-made greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (https://www.earthday.org/our-foods-impact/).
As a global citizen concerned about caring for our planet, you are encouraged to evaluate your food choices and consider adopting a few new behaviors:
n Buy food locally as much as you can. This will have a huge impact on your carbon footprint. Shop at your farmers market to find seasonal, fresh produce. At your next visit to the farmers market, look or ask for “the ugly foods,” misshapen or imperfect-looking produce that still tastes great. Buy meat from local farms and meat processors.
n Gradually adopt a more plant-based diet to lower demand for meat-driven global corporate agriculture and purchase food from companies committed to sustainable practices. Host a potluck gathering sharing plant-based dishes and share new recipes.
n Try to only purchase the amount of fresh food you will use before it spoils.
n Reduce personal food waste and compost your food scraps. Your food waste can transform into an excellent vegetable garden enrichment source. Plenty of websites and videos can help you learn how to compost.
n Start a vegetable garden this spring. Check out 5 Simple Ways to get your Kids Gardening (visit: Friends of Youth and Nature blog — gardening). Become a member in the community garden. Gardening may become your new hobby or passion, and you may make some new friends!
n Contribute your peak season vegetable overflow to your local food bank. Fresh veggies are always welcome and appreciated by those who need food assistance.
Food security is the physical and economic ability to access affordable, culturally appropriate and nutritional food.
Unfortunately, many people are food insecure and cannot acquire adequate food to meet their needs. This is a real issue locally, nationally and globally. In 2018, 14.3 million households were food insecure in the U.S, according to the USDA Economic Research Service.
Many countries that experience food insecurity are large producers of grain and corn, only to use that food to feed livestock to meet the increasing global demand for meat or to make ethanol fuels.
A lack of adequate, nutritious foods can increase the likelihood of many health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and mental health.
Shifting weather patterns that result in more frequent flooding, drought and wildfires will have significant impacts on our global food supply. The situation will worsen in communities that lack food security because of financial and social limitations. This is not only an environmental issue, but also a human rights issue.
Food insecurity influences our local communities here on the Western Slope. Consider volunteering at a local food bank. You may be surprised by the amount of perishable food donated by grocery stores each day for quick redistribution and the number of families in need.
Let’s work as a community to fight food waste, eliminate food insecurity and improve our foodprint — everyone benefits. if we start at a personal level, we can influence decision makers, store owners, restaurants and public institutions.
n
Friends of Youth and Nature is a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities, and explore nature. See the Earth Day 2022 action, science and education toolkits: Deeper Dig into Food Sustainability (www.earthday.org/our-toolkits/). For information and links to Restore our Earth and Earth Day 2022 Action toolkits, visit: www.friendsofyouthandnature.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.