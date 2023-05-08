A small plane crashed in a remote area of Teller County Saturday morning, authorities said.
Four people were on board the single-engine Cessna T-41B when it crashed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
Ground crews reached the crash site Sunday and did not immediately locate any survivors, Teller County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Lad Sullivan said.
The plane went down southeast of the town of Victor, off Phantom Canyon Road just north of the Fremont County line, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. The wreckage was located at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Gregor said. Crews hiked through two miles of near-vertical terrain to reach the crash site, Sullivan said.
The plane was flying from the Fremont County Airport to Centennial Airport near Denver, Gregor said.
The crash caused a fire, said Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board. The agency is sending an investigator to the crash site who will arrive today, Holloway said.
The investigator will document the scene and examine the plane, as well as review the plane’s maintenance records and the pilot’s flight history. The NTSB will release a preliminary report on the cause of the crash in about two weeks, followed by a full investigation, which typically lasts one to two years.
